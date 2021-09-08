The ball control offense of the Davis Wolves kept the ball out of the hands of the Pauls Valley Panthers and their potentially high potent offense. Davis had the ball for over 37 of the 48 minutes in the game in a 12-7 win over the Panthers.
Davis had four drives in the game of 10 plays for more including one of 15 and another of 16. In those two drives alone, the Wolves consumed over 8 minutes off the clock in each drive.
Davis opened up a 12-0 lead in the first half on touchdown runs by Koleton Rawls and Tuff Hammons. Both players scored on one-yard runs.
Pauls Valley’s defense came up big in the second half forcing a pair of punts and a turn over on downs at the Panther one-yard line.
On the first play from scrimmage after the turnover on downs, Humphrey found a crease in the defense and got a block that sprung him to the side line where he outran the Davis defense for a 99-yard touchdown cutting the margin to a single score.
The Panthers tried an onside kick but the Wolves recovered at the Davis 48-yard line. Davis was able to run out the final 4:47 of the game holding on for a 12-7 win.
The Panthers finished with 215 total yards. Humphrey had 137 yards rushing on 12 carries. Landin Weilenman finished with 12 yards rushing. Humphrey was 6-of-12 passing for 70 yards and just missed on a couple more passes.
After two games, the Panthers will finally get to play at Thompson Field Friday night when the Tishomingo Indians come to town. The Indians are 0-2 on the season after a 54-32 loss to Allen on Friday night.
Tyson Barrett led the Indians with 165 yards passing and 5 touchdowns. He also rushed for 116 yards on 15 tries. Nick Strouse had 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
