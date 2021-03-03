Both the Pauls Valley Panthers and Lady Panthers seasons came to an end this past weekend in Regional Tournament action in Anadarko.
The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers won on Thursday over Lone Grove but couldn’t get past Plainview on Friday ending their season with a 39-29 loss.
The Panthers couldn’t find their mark offensively on Thursday with Lone Grove losing 58-33 and ending their season at 11-13.
The Lady Panthers couldn’t overcome a five-minute lull in the first quarter that saw Plainview turn a 3-2 deficit into a 12-3 lead. Jazmin Nunez and Harlee Jones hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Pauls Valley late in the quarter that cut the lead to 12-9.
Plainview opened the second quarter with four quick points but PV responded with an Emerald Veales basket and a Sebriana Harper 3-pointer that cut the lead to two, midway through the period.
That would be as close as PV would get the rest of the game. Plainview scored the final five points of the quarter for a 21-14 lead at the break.
The Lady Panthers stayed within striking distance in the second half but just couldn’t get any close than four points. That four-point margin came on a Veales basket to start the fourth quarter. Plainview held on and pulled away at the end for a 10-point win.
Veales finished with a game high 11 points. Nunez added 9, Jones 4, Harper 3 and Potts 2.
The Panthers got into early foul trouble in their loss to Lone Grove. Both Justin Humphrey and Chasen Jolley picked up two fouls within the first three minutes of the game and Jolley added a third later in the first quarter.
Lone Grove held a slight lead after the first quarter and led 17-11 five minutes into the second quarter. That’s when Lone Grove’s Aiden Hale scored 11 straight points including three 3-pointers to give the Horns a 28-11 lead.
Lone Grove built off the strong first half finish extending the run from 11-0 to 22-2 with two minutes left in the third. Pauls Valley finally got going late in the quarter with an 11-2 run as they hit three straight 3-point shots including a three/quarter court shot at the buzzer by Jolley that cut the margin to 41-24.
Lone Grove started the fourth quarter on a roll finishing with a 25-point win.
Hale finished with a game high 23 points for Lone Grove. PV was led by Luke Beddow who finished with 10 points. Humphrey added 9, Jolley 6, Prince 5, Rennie 2 and Campbell 2.
