Luke Beddow scored a game high 23 points to lead the Pauls Valley Panthers to a 49-33 win over the Anadarko Warriors Thursday afternoon in the opening round of the Community Christian Classic.
Anadarko played tough man-to-man defense but especially on Beddow. The senior had to work to get open but when he did he made the most of it.
Beddow hit a three-pointer to start the game and Pauls Valley never trailed. Anadarko cut the lead to 5-4 but an 11-2 run to end the quarter with Beddow hitting a pair of three pointers and Mason Prince hitting another gave the Panthers a 10-point lead.
PV led by as many as 17 in the first half before settling in for a 30-15 lead at the break.
Four straight points by Prince gave PV their largest lead of the game at 19 early in the second half. Anadarko got as close as 13 early in the fourt quarter but PV kept them at arms length over the final 6 minutes for a 16-point win.
Prince had 16 points in the win, Chasen Jolley added 4, Jose Fabela 4 and Deacon Davidson 2.
The Panthers play the Community Christian vs Noble JV winner at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.