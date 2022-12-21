Bell signs national letter of intent

||||
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 5F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 6:07 pm
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and southern Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
