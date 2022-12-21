Bell signs national letter of intent

Pauls Valley golfer Averyl Bell signs a national letter of intent to attend Murray State College and play golf next fall. Watching Averyl sign is her mother Senia (left), Murray State coach Lukas Coppedge (center) and dad Shawn (right). (Photo by Chris Mackey GCNS)

