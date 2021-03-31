After winning three of their first five games, the Pauls Valley Panthers dropped their fourth game in five days with a 21-0 loss to Blanchard on Monday in District 4A-3 action.
Over the weekend Paul Valley dropped a 9-1 decision to Madill and 10-0 decision to Lone Grove and a 12-1 decision to Tecumseh in the Murray County Bash.
The loss to Blanchard on Monday was the fifth straight district loss for the Panthers who are now 3-8 on the season and 2-5 in district play.
Blanchard jumped out early in the game and never looked back.
Langford was nearly perfect on the mound in four innings of work for the Lions. Langford pitched a no hitter and faced only one batter more than the minimum in the game. Four different Panthers reached base, 3 via an error and a base on balls but PV stranded only one runner as Langford picked off three players at first base.
Blanchard scattered out 19 hits against four Panther pitchers. Four different players had three hits for Blanchard. Meniar led the Lion offense going 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Britton was also 3-for-3 with a double, 2 runs scored and 3 RBIs. Gless had 2 hits including a 3-run homerun in the first.
Pauls Valley was at Blanchard on Tuesday and will be at home with Chickasha on Friday.
