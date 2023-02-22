The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers didn’t rebound from a sluggish first half and Blanchard was able to in a 46-32 loss to the Lions in Class 4A District action Friday in Blanchard.
Both teams were sluggish offensively in the opening eight minutes with only eight total points being scored with PV holding a 6-2 lead.
Blanchard found their groove in the second quarter with a 20-5 run and never really looked back. Mariah Ligons got the Lady Lions going with four quick points to start the quarter and finished with 10. Sadie Franklin added 6 points and Blanchard pushed out to a 21-11 half time advantage. Nunez had two free throws for the Lady Panthers in the quarter and Kylie Idleman had the only Lady Panther basket in the quarter as they finished with five points.
Hannah Raper hit a three to start the second half and Isabella Gutierrez hit a pair of free throws to cut the Blanchard lead to 21-16. Pauls Valley kept the deficit under 10 for most of the quarter as Raper hit a traditional 3-point play and a Nunez 3-pointer with eight seconds left cut the lead to six points but Franklin raced back up the court for a layup at the buzzer pushing the lead to 31-23 heading into the final eight minutes.
A Nunez 3-pointer early in the fourth cut the Blanchard lead to seven but that would be as close as they would get as Blanchard scored four straight and finished off the final two minutes with an 8-2 run for a 14-point win.
Nunez led the Lady Panthers with 13 points and finished the day with 1,001 career points. Raper added 9, Gutierrez 4, Laney English 2, Idleman 2 and Kyra McCurtain 2.
Ligons led all scorers with 14 points. Franklin added 12, Lawson 10, Price 4, Carpenter 2, Dobbs 2 and Potts 2.
Pauls Valley will travel to McLoud on Thursday to face the McLoud Lady Redskins at 1:30 p.m. in Regional Consolation Bracket action.
