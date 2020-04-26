Bryant's track season ends early

With the COVID-19 Virus closing school over a month ago, Carson “Dinky Doug” Bryant hasn't let the pandemic effect his life in a negative way.
“I use all the free time I have gained for bettering myself and improving at discus to hopefully gain a scholarship,” Bryant said.
The Paoli three-sport star has been throwing the discus for six years, four on the varsity level. He is also a 4-year starter on the football field and started his senior season on the basketball court.
“Dinky Doug” is the son of Doug and Kim Bryant. He has a sister Shelby Shala who graduated from Paoli in 2014.
His biggest accomplishments have in the sporting arena.
“Winning the 2018 football district championship and also qualifying for state in discus in 2019.,” Bryant said was among his biggest accomplishments.
Carson was also named 1st team All-District in football three times and was the offensive lineman of the year twice. He was also named to the 8-man All-Star team in football.
The district title was also a part of his favorite memory as a Pug. “The bus ride home from Graham Dustin after beating them for the district title is my favorite memory,” Bryant said.
His dedication to the Pugs is part of what he is going to miss most about high school. “I'm really going to miss all of the sports practices and games,” Bryant said.
Sports has always played a big part in “Dinky Doug's” life and two coaches were a great influence on his life.
“Coach Lance Sumner and Coach Vince Fulks have had the greatest influence on me besides my parents,” Bryant said. “They have both pushed me to be a better player and a better man.”
Bryant has accomplishments not only on the field of play but in the classroom. He is an honor student and a part of the Academic Team.
When asked about his favorite teacher while in school, Carson said “J.R. Ellison.”
“J.R. was my fourth/sixth grade teacher,” Carson said. “He always knew how to explain everything and could brighten your day no matter how tough it was.”
When asked if he had the chance to have dinner with one person (living or dead) who would it be he said, “My Grandpa Corky Freeman.”
“I never had the chance to learn what he had to tell me and to see how proud of me he was,” Bryant said.
There are several things on Carson's bucket list, the top three are: meet Larry Allen, go to a Dallas Cowboys game and visit all 50 states.
If his life was made into a movie, he sees professional wrestler Brock Lesnar portraying him.
Best vacation: A cruise to Jamaica, Grand Cayman Islands and Cozumel.
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite music: Hip hop
Favorite movie: Iron Giant
Favorite book: The Sacred Acre
Favorite food: Pizza
Carson plans on attending Bethany College in Lindsborg, KS and majoring in business.
In 10 years Carson sees himself as “Being successful or in a mirror.”
