Bubba Cain crowned state champ

Elmore City-Pernell’s Bubba Cain stands atop the podium as a state champ after winning the heavyweight division of the small school state meet in El Reno over the weekend. Finishing second was Ty Dodd of Eufaula, Jonathon Mejia of Central High was third, Andrew Sawyer of Elmore City-Pernell was fourth and Caleb Perry of Coalgate was fifth.

Garvin County was well represented at the 2022 Oklahoma Football Coaches Powerlifting Association State Meet held in El Reno. The county crowned one state champion in varsity competition and a state runner-up in the junior high division.

Elmore City’s Bubba Cain was the Small School (Class C to 2A) state champion in the heavyweight division. Cain lifted 1,395 total pounds in the meet beating Ty Dodd of Eufaula by 20 pounds. He squated 550 pounds, benched 325 and deadlifted 520 pounds

In the same weight division, teammate Andrew Sawyer finished fourth overall lifting 1,320 total pounds. He squated 500 pounds, benched 280 and deadlifted 540 pounds.

In the Junior High division, Wynnewood lifter Adrian Hernandez was a state runner-up in the 8th grade class at 181 pounds. Hernandez lifted a total of 875 pounds just behind state champion Spencer Perry of Poteau who lifted 935 total pounds. Hernandez squated 280 pounds, benched 190 pounds and deadlifted 405 pounds.

Several other lifters placed in the top 15 at the meet. Here are those results:

SMALL SCHOOL C-2A

School Lifter Weight Place Total Squat Bench Dead

Elmore City Jesse Carr 132 15th 785 274 160 350

Lindsay Jack Dodd 157 14th 940 350 215 375

Wynnewood Marsae Sanders 168 13th 1010 335 225 450

Elmore City Bill Brumley 181 10th 1110 420 230 460

Lindsay Ethan Childers 220 11th 1150 435 295 420

Lindsay Owen Simonton 220 13th 1105 435 265 405

Elmore City Brysen Airington 242 7th 1180 475 190 515

Elmore City Luke Hudson 275 7th 1260 455 295 540

Elmore City Bubba Cain HWT 1st 1395 550 325 320

Elmore City Andrew Sawyer HWT 4th 1320 500 280 540

LARGE SCHOOL 3A-6A

School Lifter Weight Place Total Squat Bench Dead

Pauls Valley Adrian Gonzalez 132 9th 820 270 190 360

Pauls Valley Rayne Major 157 9th 1040 405 210 425

Pauls Valley Landin Weilenman 198 9th 1155 430 255 470

JUNIOR HIGH STATE all classes

7th GRADE

School Lifter Weight Place Total Squat Bench Dead

Wynnewood Devante Patterson 105 10th 455 135 90 190

Wynnewood Braylon Pierce 123 10th 530 200 100 230

8th GRADE

School Lifter Weight Place Total Squat Bench Dead

Wynnewood Adrian Hernandez 181 2nd 875 280 190 405

FRESHMEN

School Lifter Weight Place Total Squat Bench Dead

Pauls Valley Torrin Cross 157 8th 845 290 175 380

Pauls Valley Noah Olguin 157 12th 820 315 175 330

Pauls Valley Ian Lamb 168 12th 820 315 160 345

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you