Bubba Cain crowned state champ

Garvin County was well represented at the 2022 Oklahoma Football Coaches Powerlifting Association State Meet held in El Reno. The county crowned one state champion in varsity competition and a state runner-up in the junior high division.
Elmore City’s Bubba Cain was the Small School (Class C to 2A) state champion in the heavyweight division. Cain lifted 1,395 total pounds in the meet beating Ty Dodd of Eufaula by 20 pounds. He squated 550 pounds, benched 325 and deadlifted 520 pounds
In the same weight division, teammate Andrew Sawyer finished fourth overall lifting 1,320 total pounds. He squated 500 pounds, benched 280 and deadlifted 540 pounds.
In the Junior High division, Wynnewood lifter Adrian Hernandez was a state runner-up in the 8th grade class at 181 pounds. Hernandez lifted a total of 875 pounds just behind state champion Spencer Perry of Poteau who lifted 935 total pounds. Hernandez squated 280 pounds, benched 190 pounds and deadlifted 405 pounds.
Several other lifters placed in the top 15 at the meet. Here are those results:
SMALL SCHOOL C-2A
School Lifter Weight Place Total Squat Bench Dead
Elmore City Jesse Carr 132 15th 785 274 160 350
Lindsay Jack Dodd 157 14th 940 350 215 375
Wynnewood Marsae Sanders 168 13th 1010 335 225 450
Elmore City Bill Brumley 181 10th 1110 420 230 460
Lindsay Ethan Childers 220 11th 1150 435 295 420
Lindsay Owen Simonton 220 13th 1105 435 265 405
Elmore City Brysen Airington 242 7th 1180 475 190 515
Elmore City Luke Hudson 275 7th 1260 455 295 540
Elmore City Bubba Cain HWT 1st 1395 550 325 320
Elmore City Andrew Sawyer HWT 4th 1320 500 280 540
LARGE SCHOOL 3A-6A
School Lifter Weight Place Total Squat Bench Dead
Pauls Valley Adrian Gonzalez 132 9th 820 270 190 360
Pauls Valley Rayne Major 157 9th 1040 405 210 425
Pauls Valley Landin Weilenman 198 9th 1155 430 255 470
JUNIOR HIGH STATE all classes
7th GRADE
School Lifter Weight Place Total Squat Bench Dead
Wynnewood Devante Patterson 105 10th 455 135 90 190
Wynnewood Braylon Pierce 123 10th 530 200 100 230
8th GRADE
School Lifter Weight Place Total Squat Bench Dead
Wynnewood Adrian Hernandez 181 2nd 875 280 190 405
FRESHMEN
School Lifter Weight Place Total Squat Bench Dead
Pauls Valley Torrin Cross 157 8th 845 290 175 380
Pauls Valley Noah Olguin 157 12th 820 315 175 330
Pauls Valley Ian Lamb 168 12th 820 315 160 345
