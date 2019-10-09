The Stratford Bulldogs bounced back from last week's 2A-7 district loss to Community Christian with a 47-14 district win over Crooked Oak.
The Bulldogs had a big day on offense pounding out 435 yards against the Ruf Nex.
Russell Caton led the offensive charge on the ground with 119 yards on six carries with one touchdown. Gus Smith had 80 yards on 14 carries and 3 touchdowns. Laken Dempsey added 77 yards on 12 carries with 2 touchdowns. Hunter Morton had 16 yards, Trevan Willingham 1 yards, Jase Fulks 7 yards and Payton Wood 4 yards.
Wood had a big night throwing the ball going 2-of-3 for 91 yards and a touchdown. Smith was 1-of-1 for 30 yards. Brisyn Markovich had two catches for 91 yards and a touchdown and Nolan Hall had 1 catch for 30 yards.
The Bulldogs finished with 314 yards on the ground on 42 carries and 121 yards through the air on 3-of-4 passing.
The defense for the Bulldogs gave up 324 yards but only 14 points. Crooked Oak had 93 yards rushing on 21 carries and was 18-of-37 for 231 yards and two interceptions.
“It was a great team effort tonight as three of our backs had over 75 yards rushing,” head coach Michael Blackburn said, “And we also threw for over 100 yards. It was a good district win and we have a big district game this week against Lexington.”
The game was close early on but with two minutes to go in the first quarter, the Bulldogs got rolling scoring 39 straight points for the win.
Dempsey got the game started with an early one-yard touchdown run.
Crooked Oak responded with a Dominique Romero 23-yard touchdown pass to Eric Halbert to cut the lead to 8-6.
Over a three minute span to end the first quarter and start the second, the Bulldogs scored two quick touchdowns. Markovich hauled in an 89-yard touchdown pass from Wood late in the first. Dempsey scored his second touchdown of the night early in the second on a 3-yard run for a 22-6 lead.
The Bulldogs would exploded after half with three third quarter touchdowns. Smith scored on a 35-yard run early in the second half and Caton added a 33-yard touchdown run in the middle of the third quarter. Smith scored his second TD of the night just before the quarter ended on a 1-yard plunge.
Two minutes later, Smith was in the end zone again this time from 10 yards out for a 47-6 lead early in the fourth.
Tyrion Carolina added a 10-yard touchdown for the Ruf Nex in the fourth quarter cutting the final margin to 47-14.
The Bulldogs will travel to 2-0 Lexington on Friday. Lexington has beaten Little Axe and Stra Spencer in district play and is currently riding a three game win streak.
