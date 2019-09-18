The Stratford Bulldogs rallied in the second half and had a chance to defeat Allen in the final minute of Friday's contest. A turnover deep in Allen territory ended the rally two points short in a 34-32 loss.
The Bulldogs trailed for most of the game including by 14 points late in the third quarter. A 70-yard kickoff return set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Laken Dempsey that cut the lead to 8 heading into the fourth quarter.
Brisyn Markovich's 11-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter from Payton Wood cut the lead to 34-32.
Stratford got the ball back late in the fourth driving into scoring position for the winning score. The Bulldogs got the ball down inside the Allen 5-yard line with less than a minute to go. A penalty backed them up and Allen came up with an interception on third-and-goal to end the comeback.
The Bulldogs only other interception came early in the game as Airyn Knighton picked off a Stratford pass returning it 44-yards for the first score of the game.
Stratford answered with a 5-yard touchdown run by Gus Smith tying the game at 6-6.
Allen scored three straight touchdowns over next 15 minutes grabbing a 26-6 halftime lead. Boone Brecheen hauled in an 80-yard pass from Kason Smith for Allen's second touchdown. Smtih then added a 1-yard touchdown run late in the half. Allen got the ball back and scored again just before the break as Brecheen hauled in a 51-yard pass from Smith.
Stratford came out in the second half scoring two quick touchdowns. Dylan Carter blocked an Allen punt and Dempsey scooped and scored from 43 yards out for the first touchdown. Dempsey added a 14-yard touchdown run three minutes later as Stratford cut the lead to 26-20.
Knighton gave Allen a two score lead late in the third quarter on a 5-yard run.
Dempsey returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards setting up his own touchdown run of three yards.
In the middle of the fourth quarter Markovich caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Wood cutting the lead to 34-32.
The Bulldogs had one last shot but came up just short losing for the first time this season.
“We made a ton of mistakes in the first half tonight and you can't do that against a good football team like Allen,” head coach Michael Blackburn said. “They were more physical than us in the first half and they got after us.
“Our guys showed a lot of guys and character with the way they came back in the second half and we certainly had our chances to win the game in the end. Allen made a nice play and we came up a yard short.”
Stratford finished with 301 yards in total offense, 233 on the ground and 68 through the air. Dempsey had 141 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns. Gus Smtih added 76 yards on 19 carries, Russell Caton 8 yards, Wood 6 yards and Nolan Hall 2 yards. Wood was 5-of-9 for 68 yards with an interception and a touchdown. Smith threw the other interception. Kyzer McNew had 1 catch for 20 yards, Smith 2 catches for 19 yards, Dempsey 1 catch for 18 yards and Markovich 1 catch for 11 yards and a TD.
Stratford held Allen to 268 yards, 108 on the ground and 160 through the air.
Britt Bradstreet led the Bulldogs with 18 tackles. Dempsey added 12, Smith 10, Dylan Carter 8 and Aaron Carter 7. Wood had the lone interception.
“Laken (Dempsey) had a great game and showed a huge heart in leading out team back,” Blackburn added. “Britt (Bradstreet), the leader of our offensive line and our defense, also had a great game.
“We will have to regroup this week and get ready for Wayne.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.