The tradition rich Christian Heritage Crusaders rumbled into Stratford Friday night and left with a 42-20 win in the Bulldogs season opener.
“It was a tough opener against a very athletic Christian Heritage team,” head coach Michael Blackburn said. “We have some young guys that are going to have to grow up quickly and be ready to fill some key roles.”
The Crusaders have been a member of the OSSAA going on 13 years and have an 86-53 record that includes a state-runner up two year ago.
Christian Heritage was looking to bounce back after a season opening loss to OCS and they racked out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter. CHA scored on a Garrett French touchdown run, and a pair of Kye Davis touchdown passes one to Nate Nuthman and the other to Cade Hale.
The Bulldogs scored early in the second quarter. Brisyn Markovich hauled in a 15-yard pass from Payton Wood that put Stratford on the board.
The Crusaders added two quick scores before the end of the half as French scored on another run and Nuthman hauled in his second touchdown pass.
CHA stated off the second half with a Landon Crosby touchdown run and a 42-6 lead.
Stratford got rolling after that with a pair of touchdown runs. Nolan Hall capped off a drive in the third quarter with a one-yard plunge and David Arriaga added a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth cutting the final margin to 42-20.
“I thought our guys never quit tonight and they kept fighting and competing until the very end,” Blackburn added. “I know these guys will work and we will get better. We travel to Allen next Friday night.”
The Bulldogs finished with 152 total yards, 121 on the ground and 31 through the air. Arriaga led the way with 34 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown. Hall added 29 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown. Kylar Joslin had 28 yards on 3 carries, Hunter Morton 18 yards on 3 carries, Dayton Goodridge 7 yards on 1 carry and Wood 5 yards on 3 carries.
Wood finished 3-of-10 in the passing department fro 31 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions. Markovich had 2 catches for 25 yards and a touchdown and Hall had one catch for 6 yards.
Defensively, Stratford gave up 399 total yards, 266 through the air and 133 on the ground. Arriaga led the defense with 9 tackles. Morton added 8, Wood 7 and Jase Fulks and Aaron Carter 6 each.
Stratford will be on the road at Allen. The Mustangs lost a 21-7 battle with Lexington in their opener last week.
