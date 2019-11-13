Stratford needed a lot of help to get to make the playoffs including beat highly rated Millwood on Friday night. The Falcons dashed Stratford's playoff hopes with a 37-0 shut out of the Bulldogs.
“We competed on every play tonight against a good and very talented Millwood team,” head coach Michael Blackburn said. “I was very proud of the effort.”
The Bulldogs moved the football against Millwood as they finished with 179 total yards (161 rushing, 18 passing), they just couldn't find the end zone.
Millwood racked up 328 total yards, 115 on the ground and 213 through the air.
Michael Taffe had a part in the Falcons first four touchdowns. He had two passing touchdown one of 38 yards to Journey Jensen and a 63-yard strike to Desmond Green. He also had two rushing touchdown of 1 and 6 yards.
Angelo Brison had an 8-yard reception from Leon Mackie late in the third quarter and Bailey Brown had an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Gus Smith led the Bulldog offense with 89 yards rushing. Laken Dempsey added 36 yards, Russell Caton 26 yards and Payton Wood 10. Wood was 3-of-9 passing for 18 yards. Caton had a catch for 11 yards and Dempsey had two catches for 7.
Smith led the defense with 13 tackles. Dempsey added 10, Britt Bradstreet 9, Caton 6, Wood 5 and Nolan Hall 5.
“We have a group of senior guys that have always played extremely hard and with a lot of heart,” Blackburn said. “They will be missed, but they have set a good example fo the kind of effort it takes each and every week.”
