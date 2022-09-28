Stratford got off to a great start in District A-4 play defeating Healdton in a battle of the Bulldogs 41-0 as they remained unbeaten on the season.
“It was a good start to our district season,” head coach Michael Blackburn said. “We played a little sloppy offensively and let the ball hit the ground too many times, we will definitely need to clean that up as we move forward.”
Stratford fumbled the ball five times losing three of them.
The Stratford defense has been tough all year giving up only 27 points in four games including their first shutout of the season on Friday.
“The defense played well against a physical football team,” Blackburn said. “Aaron Carter, Walker Chandler and Jase Fulks all had a really good defensive night.”
Carter led the defense with 10 tackles. Chandler added 8 and Fulks 7. Stratford gave up 148 total yards, 131 rushing and 17 passing.
Hunter Morton and Nolan Hall led the offensive change. Stratford finished with 347 total yards, 290 rushing and 57 passing.
Morton had 121 yards on five carries with two touchdowns and also had 25 yard receiving. Hall had 93 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns and was 3-of-7 passing for 57 yards and a touchdown. Chandler had 32 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Stratford got on the scoreboard four minutes into the game as Hall raced in from 6-yards out. Hall then hit Chandler with a 32-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.
Stratford added two more scores in the second quarter. Davis Arriaga booted through a 34-yard field goal followed by a Morton 27-yard touchdown run as Stratford led 25-0 at the half.
Hall and Morton both had touchdown runs late in the third quarter to put the game away. Hall scored on a four-yard run and 90 seconds later Morton added a 75 yard touchdown run for a 41-0 lead and eventual win.
“We need to take the next step and keep improving moving forward,” Blackburn said. “We will travel to Wayne next Friday night for a 7:00 kickoff.”
