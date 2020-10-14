Despite games being cancelled because of the COVID-19 virus, three teams have maneuvered around the virus to get games this week.
Wynnewood lost a games with Stratford last week and with Elmore City this week because of the virus. They were able to schedule a game at Konawa on Thursday night as a replacement for Elmore this week.
The Tigers enter Thursday’s night’s contest 4-1 overall and 1-1 in District A-7 play. Wynnewood, which is part of District A-3, is 0-3 and 0-2.
Stratford on the other hand has moved their game with Rush Springs on Thursday night to Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Blackburn Field.
The Bulldogs are 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in District A-4 play. Rush Springs is 0-3 in district play and 2-4 overall.
Lindsay was schedule to play in a district game at Marietta but will instead travel to Class 3A Bridge Creek on Thursday night.
The Leopards are 2-4 overall and 2-1 in district play.
This will be the Bobcats first game in three weeks after losing 3A-1 district games with Anadarko and Heritage Hall. Bridge Creek is 1-3 on the year and 0-1 in district play.
Other games on Thursday are:
Pauls Valley at Madill
Paoli at Fox
Maysville at Ryan
