Konawa jumped out to a quick start in Friday's home game with Stratford. The Tiger lead lasted roughly seven minutes before the Bulldogs exploded with 53 unanswered points in a 53-14 Stratford win.
“We got off to a slow start and didn’t play well early, but Konawa had something to do with that as well, they played very hard,” Bulldog head coach Michael Blackburn said.
Two minutes into the game, Christian Matchie raced in from 14 yards out for a 6-0 Konawa lead.
Late in the first quarter, Nolan Hall powered his way in to the end zone from a yard out and a David Arriage kick gave the Bulldogs the lead for good.
Hall's touchdown turned the game around as the Bulldogs scored four touchdowns over the final nine minutes of the first half to blow open the game. Arriaga scored on a 9-yard-run and a 26-yard pass from Hall. Braylinn King hauled in a 34-yard touchdown pass from Walker Chandler and Chandler had a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown as the Bulldogs opened up a 33-6 halftime lead.
Stratford continued their offensive prowess in the second half with a Morton 6-yard touchdown run and then Lincoln Hall completed two touchdown passes to Chandler one of 13 and another of 11 for a 53-6 lead.
Konawa's Ryan Smith added a one-yard TD run late as Konawa cut the final deficit to 53-14.
“Walker Chandler had a very good night as he threw for a touchdown, caught two touchdowns, and returned a fumble for another touchdown,” Blackburn said. “I thought our defense played well all night as they really ran to the ball well. Aaron Carter, Hunter Morton, and David Arriaga had several tackles for loss and made things difficult for them on offense.”
Hunter Morton led the Bulldog rushing attack with 57 yards and a touchdown. Chandler added 42 yards, D. Arriaga 39 yards and a TD, N. Hall 22 yards and a TD, Braxton Bear 8 yards and Lincoln Hall 5 yards.
Three different Bulldogs threw touchdown passes with N. Hall leading the way with 90 yards passing and a TD. Chandler had 34 yards and a TD and L. Hall had 24 yards and two TD's.
Arriaga had 60 yards receiving with a TD, Morton had 30 yard receiving, Chandler had 24 yards and two TD's and King 34 yards a TD.
The Bulldogs defense had a big night holding the Tigers to 46 yards in total offense. Konawa had 30 rushes for 0 yards. Seven Bulldog sacks helped keep the rushing numbers down. Morton had two sacks and 8 tackles. D. Arriaga had two sacks and seven tackles. Chandler, Justin Arriaga and Josiah Lester each had 6 tackles.
Aaron Carter had three of those sacks and 8 tackles to help lead the Bulldog defense.
Stratford will open up district play this week in a battle of the Bulldogs.
“We will now head to district play and we will need to continue to improve as we move along,” Blackburn said. “We will play Healdton at home next Friday night at 7:00 p.m.”
