The Stratford Bulldogs won their third straight game Friday night at Blackburn field defeating Rush Springs on senior night 31-6.
“It was a struggle at times tonight, but it was a good district win over a Rush Springs team that plays very hard,” head coach Michael Blackburn said. “We have a team of great young men and they are led by an awesome group of seniors.
“I was really happy that our seniors could go out and get a good win on Senior Night, I’m very proud of them.”
The Bulldog defense was stout all night pitching a shut-out and holding the Redskins offense to 66 total yards, 29 rushing on 25 carries and 37 passing on six completions.
Rush Springs’ defense scored their lone touchdown a Lane Sharpe 50-yard interception return that cut the Stratford lead to 13-6 in the second quarter.
Nolan Hall scored on a 32-yard run early in the first quarter to grab the lead for the Bulldogs.
Hunter Morton added a 60-yard touchdown run late in the quarter as Stratford opened up a 13-0 lead.
David Arriaga hit a pair of field goals late in the first half including a 42-yarder and then a 29-yarder just before the half for a 19-6 lead.
The Bulldogs scored touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters. Hall scored on a 7-yard run in the third quarter and Walker Chandler added an 11-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for a 31-6 lead and win.
Hall led the offense with 115 yards and 2 TD’s. Morton also went over 100 yards with 107 yards and a touchdown. Chandler finished with 29 yards.
D. Arriaga led the defense with 7 tackles and a sack. Morton had 6 tackles and a sack. Justin Arriaga added tackles and Josiah Stevens 5 tackles.
“We have a huge game next week as we travel to top ranked Ringling,” Blackburn said. “Playoff positioning is still very much up in the air as far as our district goes and with our district’s first round opponents from District A-3. We are excited about the challenge this week.”
