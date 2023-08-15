Pauls Valley senior Madi Caldwell pitched a gem at the Lady Panther's home opener on Tuesday at Wacker Park Field. The righty pitched a one-hitter over five innings facing only two more batters than the minimum in an 11-0 district win over Madill.
Caldwell struck out four, walked one and hit a batter in the game. The lone hit was a lead-off single by Brooklyn Washington in the fourth inning to right field that almost turned into an out at first on the quick throw-in.
Pauls Valley had its best offensive outing of the year with 11 runs. The Lady Panthers finished with eight hits two each by Caldwell and Isabelle Hicks. Keegan Scott, Lily Ray and Gabi Zellner each had singles.
Pauls Valley got the scoring started in the opening half of the first. Kennedi Rambo walked to start the game and moved to third on an error and scored on a passed ball for a 1-0 lead.
PV added a couple of runs in the second inning. Ray was hit with a one-out pitch and scored on Hicks’ double, the only extra-base hit in the game. Hicks would score on Scott’s ground out for a 3-0 lead.
The Lady Panther exploded for eight runs in the third to blow open the game. Caldwell led off the inning with a single down the third base line. She stole second and scored on an error.
Mallory Carter who reached on the error stole second and scored on an error. Mati Fishback who had reached on an error scored from second on Ray’s single.
Hicks’ single moved Ray around to third where she scored on Scott’s single. Hicks scored when she thought that Rambo had walked with the bases loaded but Rambo’s walk would have loaded the bases. Caldwell’s infield single loaded the bases and Carter delivered a two RBI single. A passed ball scored Caldwell from third as the Lady Panthers opened up an 11-0 lead.
The Lady Panthers ended the game with a Tailor-made 6-4-3 double play as Carter made an easy flip to Rambo who quickly turned and threw to Jaylye Stokes at first.
With the win, Pauls Valley moved their record to 1-2 overall and in district play.
PV will play a pair of games on Thursday in the Stratford Tournament against Wayne and Seminole before advancing to a single elimination bracket on Saturday.
