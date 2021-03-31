Pauls Valley had a girl and boy named to the Canadian Valley All Conference Basketball teams that were released this week.
Sophomore Jazmin Nunez and senior Luke Beddow were both first team selections.
Lainey Morrow of Bridge Creek was the girl's MVP. Mojo Browning of Purcell was the boy's were the MVPs.
Kirk Harris of Marlow was the Coach of the year on the girls side. Roger Raper was the Coach of the Year on the boys side.
First team selections on the girls side were: Laylin Scheffe, Washington; Logan Pruitt, Davis; Jenna Wade, Marlow; Whitney Wade, Marlow and Nunez.
Second team selections for the girls were: Emily Madden, Purcell; Kora Keith, Purcell; Jordan Brown, Davis; Tinley Lucas, Washington; Hallie Taylor, Lindsay; Rylee Beason, Lexington.
First team selection for the boys were: Josiah Johnson, Marlow; Kenneth Love III, Washington; Gunner Korstjens, Bridge Creek; Seth Tucker, Lindsay; and Beddow.
Second team selections were: Jace Gilbert, Marlow; Luke Hendrix, Washington; Nate Willis, Purcell; Teagin Puritt, Lexington; Mitchell Henson, Lindsay,
