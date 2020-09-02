The Maysville Warriors are looking to improve on last year’s 7-4 record as their season ended to the Class C state runner-up Waynoka.
The Warrior lost several players to graduation but have several players not only returning to the starting lineup but that also have varsity experience. The success has helped with the number of players out.
“Our numbers have increased from last year,” head coach Dace Lemieux said. “We have 18 kids on our roster at this time.”
An offense that averaged just under 400 yards per game will continue for coach Lemieux and the Warriors. Maysville averaged 307 yards per game on the ground and 87 yards through the air a year ago.
“We will be running the Carnival offense just like we have the past two seasons,” Lemieux said. “Speed option will be the staple of our option once again.”
There will be a couple of new faces along with some veterans in the offensive backfield.
Leading the offense this season will be sophomore Bo Green. “Bo started at wide receiver last year but is transitioning to quarterback.”
Gunner Chambers saw extensive action a year ago and will be called upon even more as a Warrior running back. “Gunner had a good junior year with 600 yards rushing and 6 TD’s,” Lemieux said. “He will be even more relied upon this year to carry more of the load.”
Seniors Kaedon Wyatt and Zerek Johnson missed much of last season with injuries and will be an integral part of this year’s offense.
“When healthy Kaedon rushed for 175 yards and 3 TD’s against Tipton last year,” Lemieux said. “Zerek has had a great summer and will be a big part of the offense at wide receiver.”
Senior Noah Chambers also missed last year due to transferring and being ruled ineligible. “Noah will be another weapon that we can utilize at wide receiver.”
Sophomore Kannon McCallister is new to the program and will be sharing reps with Noah Chamber and Johnson at wideout.
The key to the Warrior offense starts up front with returning offensive guard of the year senior Nic Jones. Jones won that district award last year and will anchor a tough group in the trenches.
Joining Jones up front is sophomore Kolby Wyatt at center and Brodie Albright at the other guard.
“Kolby will have to step in as center and will have to replace a two-year starter,” Lemieux said. “Brodie was named to the All-Vype Class C Football team and was named Defensive Lineman of the Year last season in District C2. He looks to have a big senior year on both sides of the football.”
The defense will be tough as experience returns all over the 4-1 or 3-2 look. “Our base defense will be a 4-1 but we will adjust to a 3-2 for certain offensive looks,” Lemieux said. “We will use our big strong defensive linemen to take up blockers so that Kaedon and Noah can make plays in the run game.”
Just like the offense, it all starts up front with the defense behind tackle Brodie Albright. They will look to build off the success he had from a year ago to lead this defense.
Albright will be joined up front at tackle by sophomore Nigel Reid. Senior Nic Jones and sophomore Koby Wyatt will man the end of the line. “All three have varsity experience and will have a huge impact upfront,” Lemieux said.
Kaedon Wyatt will man the middle of the defense at linebacker. “Kaedon will captain the defense from middle linebacker and will be relied upon to make plays all over the field.”
The defensive backfield will have experience at all three positions. Bo Green, Noah Chambers and Zerek Johnson all have varsity experiecne. “Bo was named all-district cornerback in 2019 as a freshman,” Lemieux said. “He will go into the season with experience and confidence.”
Maysville will be in the same district as they have been the last two years but with a few new faces. Retuning to the district are Fox, Grandfield, Mountain View-Gotebo and Thackerville. New faces include Paoli, Ryan and Temple.
The Warriors are familiar with Paoli and Ryan as they faced them in non-district action.
“We finished in third last year and played this year’s favorite Mountain View-Gotebo in a tight game last year but came up short,” Lemieux said. “We expect to have tough games in our district with the top teams, plus Ryan is coming down from Class B and will be a team to watch in C2.
“We see ourselves in the mix for the district title and that is our main goal this season.”
The Warriors open up with a 38-0 win over Bray-Doyle on Friday.
