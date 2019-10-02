Stratford got off to a great start scoring on their first possession of the game on a Payton Wood 1-yard plunge. It was all Community Christian after that as they scored 34 straight points in a 34-6 win over the Bulldogs.“We struggled to get anything going tonight on offense,” head coach Michael Blackburn said. “We allowed CCS to go on some long drive and consume a lot of time on defense.”
Stratford generated 134 yards in total offense, 85 on the ground and 49 through the air. CCS had 324 yards, 239 on the ground and 85 through the air.
After Wood's touchdown, CCS scored five straight touchdowns. Boyce McIntosh scored on runs of 3 and 1. Alex Hoselton scored on runs of 15 and 7. Kallen Montgomery scored the final Royals touchdown on a 4-yard run in the fourth for the 28-point win.
Laken Dempsey led both the offense and defense. He had 65 yards rushing on 8 carries, one catch for 9 yards and had 18 tackles to pace the defense. Gus Smith had 15 yards on 8 carries, one catch for 10 yards and then had 14 tackles on defense.
Wood had 5 yards rushing and was 5 of 13 in the passing department for 49 yards. Brisyn Markovich had two catches for 29 yards.
Trevan Willingham and Russell Caton each had 10 tackles on defense.
“CCS played a great game and we need to get better and it needs to start this week,” Blackburn said. “Friday night we are at home against Crooked Oak.”
The Ruf-Nex's are 0-1 in district 2A-7 play after a 40-0 loss to highly rated Millwood.
