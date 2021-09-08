The Stratford Bulldogs opened the season on the road Friday night against Class 2A's Christian Heritage Academy.
Kye Davis threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another to lead CHA to a 27-6 win over the Bulldogs.
“It was a tough opener for us,” head coach Michael Blackburn said. “We have a lot of young guys that will need to grow up quickly.
“I was proud of the effort. This is a great group of young men that fight and give it there all and this group will improve as we go.”
Davis gave CHA an early lead with a pair of touchdown passes one to Christina Mills and a second to Nate Jines.
Stratford cut the lead to a single score when Skylar Joslin intercepted a Davis pass returning it 7 yards for a Bulldog touchdown.
CHA responded with Davis tossing his third touchdown of the night for a 20-6 halftime lead.
Davis added his final score of the night early in the fourth quarter on a 35-yard run.
Stratford finished with 156 total yards on offense while giving up 397.
David Arriaga led the offense with 65 yards on the ground and 24 yards receiving. Nolan Hall had 21 yards rushing, Dayton Goodridge 17 yards, Sean Harian 11 and Hunter Morton 9. Morton had 6 yards receiving and Jase Fulks 3. Hall was 3-of-7 passing for 33 yards.
On defense Arriaga led the way with 10 tackles and two sacks. Goodridge had 9 tackles and 1 sack, Harian 9 tackles, Fulks 8 tackles, Morton 7 tackles and Joslin 6 tackles and two interceptions.
The Bulldogs return home this week for their season home opener.
“We have a good Allen team coming to our place this week,” Blackburn said. “We will need to prepare well.”
