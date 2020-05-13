This week's senior spotlight is Paoli's Chloe 'Coco' Cobb.
Chloe is the daughter of Chris and Regina Cobb and has a brother CJ. She also has a rescued cat named Salem and a Pug named Gracie.
Chloe's greatest accomplishment during her time at Paoli has been; “Training my pigs and showing at the pig shows as an FFA member,” Cobb said. “I made the sale with my pig at the Garvin County Livestock Show.”
Her favorite memory is “showing pigs and OYE in Oklahoma City.” And that's what she is going to miss most about high school is showing pigs and being a part of the FFA.
Chloe has been involved with FFA for 3 years and Ag is her favorite class along with Ty Larue being her favorite teacher.
“He has helped me learn about animals,” Cobb said. “He's taken me to watch surgeries and learn what veterinarians have to do. He really helped me out with my future goal.”
That goal is to become a veterinarian. Behind her good grades and agriculture experience, Chloe has been accepted into Oklahoma State University where she will begin classes this fall.
Being a vet is one of the things on her bucket list along with owning her own vet clinic and traveling to Japan.
Her best vacation was traveling overseas when she got to go on a European Cruise. “My favorite spot was London.”
Many people have helped Chloe along her path but the greatest influence on her life has been her Grandma and Grandpa. “They are always there for advice and to steer me in the right direction anytime I've needed them,” Cobb said.
If given the chance, Chloe would like to have diner with Ian Somehatder. “He plays my favorite character in my favorite show, Vampire Diaries.”
Her favorite music is country.
Her favorite movie is a toss up between White Chicks and Norbit.
Her favorite book is 'How to Kill a Mockingbird.'
Her favorite food is Cheeseburger and Fries.
In 10 years, Chloe sees herself working as a vet and owning her own horse ranch.
