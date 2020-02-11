The Pauls Valley Panthers couldn't overcome a horrible shooting night in Marlow Monday as they were blown out by the Outlaws 64-40.
The Panthers hit less that 20 percent of their shots in the second half and finished by hitting only 27 percent of their shots in the game. In the second half they only had one field goal in the third quarter and only one field goal over the first six minutes of the fourth quarter. They finally hit three field goals in the final two minutes.
The two teams battled for the first 16 minutes of the game. The largest lead by either team was two points and there were 11 lead changes and the tame was tied four different times including 20-20 at the break.
Luke Hamilton had 6 points in the first half, Justin Humphrey 5, Chasen Jolley 4 and Jose Fabela 2. Gilbert led Marlow with 5 points.
Marlow opened up the second half a 9-0 run behind Gilbert's five points.
Chasen Jolley got the Panthers only basket of the quarter at the 3:15 mark when he beat the field for a layup. Marlow finished out the quarter with a 10-2 run in opening up a 15-point lead, 39-24.
Two minutes into the fourth quarter, 15 points still separated the two teams as Marlow led 44-29. The Outlaws put the game away with a 15-2 run as they opened up a 58-31 lead. PV outscored Marlow 9-6 over the final two minutes cutting the final margin to 24.
Luke Beddow led the Panthers with 11 points. Jolley added 6, Hamilton 6, Fabela 6, Humphrey 5, Quincy Jackson 5 and Ben Dobbins 1.
Gilbert led the Outlaws with 21 points. Harris added 11, Ramsey 10, Holland 7, Payne 3, Herchock 2, Forsythe 2, Aguilera 2 and Marroquin 2.
Pauls Valley will wrap up the regular season at home on Monday as they host Lindsay.
