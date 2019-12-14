Compton named All-District

Kaiden Compton

The Pauls Valley Panthers had one person named to the 3A-2 All-District football team while seven others received honorable mention. Senior Kaiden 'Lefty' Compton was named first team Defensive Lineman in a loaded district.

Compton finished the season as a leader on both side of the ball for the Panthers where he anchored both the offensive and defensive lines.

All-District honorable mention went to Angel Gonzalez (linebacker), Ben Dobbins (defensive back), Zane Weilenman (running back), Gave Gonzalez (offensive line), Austin Woodell (offensive line), Colt Jones (running back) and Drake Littlewalker (linebacker).

Individual honors in the league were as follows:

MVP: Blake Nowell, Plainview

Offensive Player of the Year: Brock Parham, Plainview

Defensive Player of the Year: Tyler Berryhill, Plainview; Tavieus McDonald, Sulphur

Offensive Lineman of the Year: El Russ, Plainview

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Seth Aguilera, Marlow; Kaden Stiles, Bethel

Quarterback of the Year: Gunner Smith, Bethel

Offensive Back of the Year: Addison Love, Purcell; J.J. Barnes, Lone Grove

Defensive Back of the Year: Jake Geurin, Plainview; Nick Albright, Purcell

Linebacker of the Year: Trevor Burton, Plainview

Receiver of the Year: Tag Allen, Marlow; Devin Acklin, Bethel

Special Teams Player of the Year: Kenny Sutherlin, Plainview

Coach of the Year: Joe Price, Plainview

1st Team Offense:

QB: Colton Jones, Lone Grove

RB: Tyson Al-Jbour, Plainview

RB: Jackson Clemons, Plainview

WR: Keavy Broome, Douglass

WR: Payton Webber, Plainview

WR: Jaylon Gordon, Bethel

WR: Kyle Stevenson, Sulphur

TE: Price Daube, Sulphur

OL: Cody Marr, Plainview

OL: Juan Martinez, Lone Grove

OL: Braiden Lee, Lone Grove

OL: Mark French, Lone Grove

OL: Cole Dyer, Bethel

OL: Andy Carter, Sulphur

1st Team Defense

DL: Kaiden Compton, Pauls Valley

DL: Adam Greisam, Plainview

DL: Zane Campbell, Plainview

DL: Jayce Martin, Marlow

DL: Josh Watterson, Sulphur

DL: Malachi Parrish, Purcell

LB: Trevor McKnight, Lone Grove

LB: Reuben Leverige, Purcell

LB: Joe Black, Plainview

LB: Jeremy Cudd, Purcell

DB: Peyton Ladon, Marlow

DB: Ethan Massey, Sulphur

DB: Reece Sommerville, Plainview

DB: Ty Celmons, Lone Grove.

Honorable Mention:

Bethel: Cache Hankins, Keaton Robinson, Nathan Sanchez

Douglass: Jaquez Thopson

Lone Grove: Michael Ramsey, Cameron Henry, Isaac Pool

Marlow: Tyler New, Josh McMains, Branson Seaton, Sam Ivory, Dalton Moore, Jace Hunt, Brock Freeman

Pauls Valley: Ben Dobbins, Angel Gonzalez, Gabe Gonzalez, Colt Jones, Drake Littlewalker, Zane Weilenman, Austin Woodall

Plainview: Drake Sizemore, Layne Davis

Purcell: Elijah Fixico

Sulphur: Kord Standifer, Zack Stinson, Brad Lancaster.

