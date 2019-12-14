Compton named All-District

The Pauls Valley Panthers had one person named to the 3A-2 All-District football team while seven others received honorable mention. Senior Kaiden 'Lefty' Compton was named first team Defensive Lineman in a loaded district.
Compton finished the season as a leader on both side of the ball for the Panthers where he anchored both the offensive and defensive lines.
All-District honorable mention went to Angel Gonzalez (linebacker), Ben Dobbins (defensive back), Zane Weilenman (running back), Gave Gonzalez (offensive line), Austin Woodell (offensive line), Colt Jones (running back) and Drake Littlewalker (linebacker).
Individual honors in the league were as follows:
MVP: Blake Nowell, Plainview
Offensive Player of the Year: Brock Parham, Plainview
Defensive Player of the Year: Tyler Berryhill, Plainview; Tavieus McDonald, Sulphur
Offensive Lineman of the Year: El Russ, Plainview
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Seth Aguilera, Marlow; Kaden Stiles, Bethel
Quarterback of the Year: Gunner Smith, Bethel
Offensive Back of the Year: Addison Love, Purcell; J.J. Barnes, Lone Grove
Defensive Back of the Year: Jake Geurin, Plainview; Nick Albright, Purcell
Linebacker of the Year: Trevor Burton, Plainview
Receiver of the Year: Tag Allen, Marlow; Devin Acklin, Bethel
Special Teams Player of the Year: Kenny Sutherlin, Plainview
Coach of the Year: Joe Price, Plainview
1st Team Offense:
QB: Colton Jones, Lone Grove
RB: Tyson Al-Jbour, Plainview
RB: Jackson Clemons, Plainview
WR: Keavy Broome, Douglass
WR: Payton Webber, Plainview
WR: Jaylon Gordon, Bethel
WR: Kyle Stevenson, Sulphur
TE: Price Daube, Sulphur
OL: Cody Marr, Plainview
OL: Juan Martinez, Lone Grove
OL: Braiden Lee, Lone Grove
OL: Mark French, Lone Grove
OL: Cole Dyer, Bethel
OL: Andy Carter, Sulphur
1st Team Defense
DL: Kaiden Compton, Pauls Valley
DL: Adam Greisam, Plainview
DL: Zane Campbell, Plainview
DL: Jayce Martin, Marlow
DL: Josh Watterson, Sulphur
DL: Malachi Parrish, Purcell
LB: Trevor McKnight, Lone Grove
LB: Reuben Leverige, Purcell
LB: Joe Black, Plainview
LB: Jeremy Cudd, Purcell
DB: Peyton Ladon, Marlow
DB: Ethan Massey, Sulphur
DB: Reece Sommerville, Plainview
DB: Ty Celmons, Lone Grove.
Honorable Mention:
Bethel: Cache Hankins, Keaton Robinson, Nathan Sanchez
Douglass: Jaquez Thopson
Lone Grove: Michael Ramsey, Cameron Henry, Isaac Pool
Marlow: Tyler New, Josh McMains, Branson Seaton, Sam Ivory, Dalton Moore, Jace Hunt, Brock Freeman
Pauls Valley: Ben Dobbins, Angel Gonzalez, Gabe Gonzalez, Colt Jones, Drake Littlewalker, Zane Weilenman, Austin Woodall
Plainview: Drake Sizemore, Layne Davis
Purcell: Elijah Fixico
Sulphur: Kord Standifer, Zack Stinson, Brad Lancaster.
