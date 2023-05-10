County crowns state champions in track and field

Pauls Valley crowned a state champion in the Class 4A State Track Meet in Ardmore while Wynnewood and Elmore City were crowning state champs at Western Heights in the Class 2A meet.
Isabella Gutierrez medaled three times at state including a state title in the 800 meter run. She ran a 2:15.45, four seconds faster than her previous best, to claim the title. She fiinished third in the 400 meter dash in 58.82, faster than her previous best.
Noah Frazier was a state champion in the high jump clearing 6-feet-6.
PAULS VALLEY
The Lady Panthers claimed a runner-up finish in the 3200-meter relay in a time of 9:49.42. Freshman Ella Miller and sophomore’s Kenzie Readnour, Keira Readnour and Gutierrez ran six seconds faster their their previous best but couldn’t catch up to state champ Weatherford.
Kenzie and Keira Readnour also brought home three medals each. Kenzie was a state runner-up in the 3200 meter run in a time of 11:47.83, Keira finished fourth in a time of 12:08.41.
The duo also placed in the 1600 meter run with Kenzie finished fourth in a time of 5:19.19 and Keira was sixth in a time of 5:32.89.
Kaitlin Peters cleared 10-feet in the pole vault for a fifth place finish at state.
On the boys side, Rayne Major won a bronze medal in the long jump leaping a season best 22-feet-06 for third place.
The 800 meter relay team of Logan Stephens, Jon Grimmett, Colby Barrett and Major finished seventh at state in a time of 1:31.89.
WYNNEWOOD
Caden Knighten was a state champion in the 100 meter dash finishing in a time of 10.95.
Torris Cross was fourth in the 100 meter dash in a time of 11.16
The relay team of Cater McCain, Aaron Lyle, Cross and Knighten finished third in the 4x100 in a time of 43.93.
McCain was a state runner up in the pole vault clearing the bar at 12-feet-6.
Cason Holman was fourth in the discus with a toss of 144.08.
Natalie Hill finished third at state in the shot with a toss of 34-09.50. She also finished third in the discus with a throw of 119-03.
Annika Pittman was sixth with a toss of 33-03.00.
ELMORE CITY
Noah Frazier was a state champion in the high jump clearing 6-feet-6 to edge out Kaden Shelby of Hollis who fishing at 6-feet-4.
The 4x200-meter relay team of Will Balentine, Dean Edwards, Dillon Wood and Frazier finished seventh in a time of 1:34.74.
LINDSAY
Price Stubblefield was sixth at state in the 200 meter dash in a time of 22.82.
Daniel Ponce was fourth in the 1600 meter run in a time of 4:36.81 and finished third in the 3200 meter run in a time of 10:19.92.
Kuper Simonton was fifth in the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.61.
Austin Hines was fifth in the pole vault clearing the bar at 10-feet-6.
Priest Williams was a state runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 49-10.25. He finished fifth in the discus with a toss of 137-08.
STRATFORD
Kourtney Willingham was eighth in the long jump with a jump of 15-11.25
Hunter Morton was a state runner-up in the 400-meter dash finishing in a time of 50.14. He was eight in the 100 meter dash in a time of 11.40.
Walker Chandler finished fourth in the 400-meter dash in a time of 51.01.
PAOLI
Conner Boone was sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.15.
Scotty Garrett finished sixth in the discus with a toss of 134-02.
