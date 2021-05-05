County has several regional champs

Several Garvin County athletes won regional championships at regional track meets around the area this past weekend.
Those finishing in the top three automatically qualify for state with several other of the top finishers advancing to state meets this weekend. Here are the regional placers.
Pauls Valley Girls
100 meter dash – Emerald Veals – 6th – 13.33
4 x 200 meter relay – 3rd- 1:50.75
800 meter run – Kaylee Clark - 1st – 2:25.21
400 meter dash – Emerald Veales 2nd – 1:03.30
300 meter hurdles – Kaylee Clark - 2nd – 47.94
300 meter hurdles – Marlene Balderama - 6th – 53.98
High Jump – Chesney Dudley - 5th – 4’8”
Long Jump – Madison Brewer - 6th – 13’10”
Discus – Jade Potts - 6th – 86’11”
Pauls Valley Boys
100 meter dash – Tyison Ramsey- 4th – 11.57
4x200 meter relay - 3rd – 1:31.91
200 meter dash – TK Jaggers - 3rd – 23.30
200 meter dash – Tyison Ramsey - 4th – 23.32
400 meter dash – Chasen Jolley - 4th – 52.02
4 x 400 meter relay – Tyison Ramsey, TK Jaggers, Mason Prince, Chasen Jolley - 1st – 3:28.51
Long Jump – Chasen Jolley - 4th – 19’8”
Lindsay Girls
200 meter dash – Kamry Bearden - 3rd – 27.45
400 meter dash – Kamry Bearden - 3rd – 1:03.91
800 meter run – Robyn Lujhan - 6th – 2:50.60
1600 meter run – Allie Rice - 4th – 6:15.25
3200 meter run – Allie Rice – 2nd- 13:31.43
100 meter hurdles – Chloe Bussard - 5th – 18.37
300 meter hurdles – Chloe Bussard - 4th – 56.23
Discus – Harley Hillebrandt - 5th – 81-05
Lindsay Boys
100 meter dash – Jesse James - 5th – 11.50
200 meter dash – Jesse James - 5th – 23.85
400 meter dash – Elias Burrell - 5th – 54.97
800 meter run – Shane Jones - 6th – 2:12.92
1600 meter run – Daniel Ponce – 6th- 5:04.60
3200 meter run – Daniel Ponce - 4th – 11:08.61
110 meter hurdles – Kuper Simonton – 2nd- 15.93
110 meter hurdles – Kayden Cunningham - 3rd – 16.21
300 meter hurdles - Kayden Cunningham - 2nd – 42.97
300 meter hurdles – Kuper Simonton - 3rd – 43.67
4 x 100 meter relay - 4th – 46.27
4 x 200 meter relay – Jesse James, Seth Padilla, Jakkob Hines, Elias Burrell - 3rd – 1:37.62
4 x 400 meter relay - Jack Dodd, Kaleb Ince, Jakkob Hines, Elias Burrell - 3rd – 3:44.23
4 x 800 meter relay – Shane Jones, Jack Dodd, Elias Burrell, Daniel Ponce - 4th – 9:14.50
High Jump – Kayden Cunningham - 4th – 6’2”
Discus – Priest Williams, 2nd – 118-11
Discus – Kaden Franklin - 6th – 129-03
Wynnewood Girls
1600 meter run – Mariela Ponce - 5th – 6:31.85
4 x 800 meter relay – Presley Wiliams, Gracie Corey, Geneva Perry, Mariela Ponce - 6th – 11.47.81
Shot Put – Tyley Dotson - 1st – 36-02.5
Discus – Tyley Dotson - 4th – 83.06
Wynnewood Boys
110 Meter Hurdles – Shaicole Flowers - 4th – 19.02
High Jump – Aaron Lyle - 5th – 5’6”
Shot Put – Zack Ray - 1st – 45.09
Discus – Zack Ray - 1st – 157-03
Elmore City Boys
100 meter dash – Damontre Patterson - 2nd – 11.41
200 meter dash – Damontre Patterson - 1st – 22.88
4 x 100 meter relay – Gage Dellin, Derrion Rogers, Jordan Stufflebean, Damontre Patterson - 4th – 46.91
4 x 200 meter relay - Gage Dellin, Derrion Rogers, Owen Pyle, Damontre Patterson - 5th – 1:37.55
Stratford Girls
300 meter hurdles – Kourtney Willingham - 3rd – 53.62
1600 meter run – Teya McMillan - 5th – 6:41.05
High Jump – Kourtney Willingham - 4th – 4’6”
Long Jump – Kourtney Willingham - 5th – 13-11.75
Discus – Jade Byrd - 1st – 118-03
Shot Put – Jade Byrd - 2nd – 36-05.75
Stratford Boys
400 meter dash – Hunter Morton - 4th – 54.29
Maysville Girls
100 meter hurdles – Abby McHugh -1st – 16.01
100 meter hurdles – Caitlin Ward - 5th = 17.86
3200 meter run – Olivia Huey - 4th – 15:37.70
300 meter hurdles – Abby McHugh – 2nd- 51.98
300 meter hurdles – Caitlin Ward - 6th – 57.15
1600 meter run – Olivia Huey - 3rd – 6:31.38
Maysville Boys
4 x 100 meter relay - 5th – 50.18
4 x 400 meter relay - 3rd – 3:51.96
110 meter hurdles – Carson Chambers - 3rd – 18.39
110 meter hurdles – Holden Tyler - 4th - 19.02
400 meter dash – Bryce Shannon - 5th – 57.35
300 meter hurdles – Holden Tyler - 2nd – 45.78
300 meter hurdles – Carson Chambers - 4th = 47.10
High Jump – Holden Tyler - 2nd – 5’6”
High Jump – Hayden Park - 3rd – 5’4”
Long Jump – Carson Chambers - 4th - 16’’7”
Discus – Nic Jones - 5th – 110’5”
Paoli Girls
100 meter dash – Morgan Lackey -5th- 14.55
400 meter dash – Briannah Martin - 6th – 1:11.05
High Jump – Meadow Baxter - 4th – 4’
High Jump – Briannah Martin - 5th – 3’10”
Long Jump – Katy Price - 6th – 12’7”
Paoli Boys
High Jump – Cody Cunningham - 5th - 5’2”
