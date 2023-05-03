Several Garvin County runners were crowned regional champions at meets held in locations around the state.
One such runner, Pauls Valley’s Isabella Gutierrez was crowned a regional champ in not one, not two, not three but all four events she competed in the Class 4A regional in Madill. Gutierrez won gold in the 400-meter dash, 59.33; 800-meter run 2:21.01; 1600-meter run 5:23.57 and the 4x800 relay along with Keira Readnour, Kenzi Readnour, Ella Miller in a time of 10:06.16.
Other Lady Lady Panther medalists at the event were:
Kenzi Readnour was first 3200-meter run 11:42.92; second 1600 meter run 5:27.93; and third 800 meter run 2:29.03.
Keira Readnour was sixth in the 800 meter run 2:35.19; third 1600 meter run 5:32.16; and second 3200 meter run 11:59.28.
The 4x100 meter relay team of Addyson Green, Isabelle Hicks, Marlene Balderrama and Madison Brewer finished fifth in a time of 53.56. The same group of girls were fifth in the 4x200 relay in a time of 1:53.30 and sixth in the 4x400 relay in a time of 4:30.67.
Gracy Manning was sixth in the 300 meter hurdles 53.20.
Kaitlin Peters were second in the pole vault with a leap of 10-feet.
Hannah Raper was fifth in the shot put with a toss of 34.01.5.
On the boys side, Jon Grimmett finished second in the 400-meter dash in a time of 51.21.
Ian Lamb was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles in a tim eof 44.37.
Rayne Major was thrd in the long jump with a leap of 21-feet-10.
Logan Stephens, Colby Barrett, Major and Grimmett were regional champs in the 4X400 meter relay in a time of 3:30.47. The same group finished third in the 4x200 meter relay in a time of 1:33.06.
Pauls Valley finished as the regional runner-up with 110 points. Bristow was the regional champ with 158 points. The Pauls Valley boys finished seventh with 48 points.
CLASS 3A REGIONALS
LINDSAY
In Class 3A, the Lindsay girls finished fourth with 82 points and the boys were third with 63 points.
Jaycee Martin was fourth in the high jump with a jump of 4-feet-4.
Tessa Inman was fifth in the pole vault with a jump of 6-feet-6
Halli Harris, Riese Flood, Barron Cruce and Kamryn Bearden finished third in the 4X200 relay in a time of 1:49.99. The same group of girls were fourth in the 4x400 relay in a time of 4:26.52 and second in the 4X100 relay in a time of 52.14.
Ally Rice was second in the 3200 meter run in a time of 13:49.32.
Chloe Broussard finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdle in a time of 53.91 and was second in the 100 hurdles in a time of 17.39.
Flood was third in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 53.68.
Arisdey Valenciano was fourth in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:40.00
Harris finished fourth in the 100-meter dash in a time of 13.73.
Lindsay’s Daniel Ponce was a double regional champion winning the 3200-meter run in a time of 10:19.98 and the 1600-meter run in a time of 4:44.97.
Price Stubblefield finished fourth in the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.62 and was third in the 200-meter dash in a time of 23.46.
Jack Dodd was fifth in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:08.78.
Kuper Simonton was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.88.
Stubblefield, Andon Register, Dutton Taylor and Seth Padilla finished fourth in the 4x200 meter relay in a time of 1:33.64.
Dodd, Kaleb Ince, Taylor and Dalton Parker finished sixth in the 4x400 meter relay in a time of 3:40.16.
Priest Williams was second in the shot put with a throw of 48-3 and fifth in the discus with a toss of 129-02.
CLASS 2A REGIONALS
WYNNEWOOD
Caden Knighten was a three-time regional champ for Wynnewood in Class 2A.
Knighten won both the 100-meter dash (11.10) and 200-meter dash (23.19) and was part of the 4x100 meter relay team that won gold. His bid for a fourth championship fell a second short as the 4x200 meter relay team finished second.
Torin Cross, Carter McCain, Aaron Lyle and Knighten finished in a time of 1:35.97 for second in the 2x200 just behind Fairview. Those same four runners edged out Fairview for the 4x100 title by less that half a second.
Nicholas Wiley, Lyle, Cross and McCain were sixth in the 4x400 meter relay in a time of 3:43.45
Lyle finished fifth in the high jump with a jump of 5-feet-8.
McCain was a regional champ in the pole vault with a leap of 13-feet even.
Antonio Madena was sixth in the 1600-meter run in a time of 11:54.05.
Cross was second in the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.23.
Natalie Hill was a double regional champ for the Wynnewood girls winning the discus with a toss of 116-03 and ths shot put with a throw of 33-10.
Loran Johnson , Addie Rozzell, Peyton Moore and Mree Kinard were regional champs in the 4x200 meter relay in a time of 1:54.22. The same group finished second in the 4x100 meter relay in a time of 53.88.
Johnson was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 17.77.
Wynnewood girls finished third as a team in regionals while the boys were the regional runner-up.
STRATFORD
Lincoln Hall, Walker Chandler, Braylinn King and Hunter Morton were third in the 4x400 meter relay in a time of 3:39.21.
Morton was a regional champ in the 400-meter dash in a time of 50.93 and third in the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.40.
Chandler was second in the 400-meter dash in a time of 52.08.
For the girls, Kourtney Willingham was a regional champ in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 49.67.
ELMORE CITY-PERNELL
Noah Frazier, Dean Edwards, Will Balentine and Dillon Wood were foruth in the 4x400 meter relay in atiem of 3:40.85.
Junter Howard, Brady Cregan, Cameron Thorn and Bryson Parks were fifth in the 4X800 relay in a time of 10:38.91.
Frazier was a regional champ in the high jump with a jump of 6-feet-2 and was thrid in the long jump with a leap of 21-feet even.
Edwards was fourth in the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.70.
Wood was fourth in the 200-meter dash in a time of 24.04.
Valerie Riddle finished fifth on the girls side for Elmore City in the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 18.35.
ECP boys finished fith as a team at regionals.
CLASS A REGIONALS
MAYSVILLE
Bryce Shannon, Isaace Harris, Josh Wilson and Nigel Reid were fifth in the 4x400-meter relay in a time of 3:50.53.
Shannon finished second in the 400-meter dash in a time of 53.48.
On the girls side, Remi Albright was sixth in the high jump with a jump of 4-feet-4.
Class 2A and A will be running at Western Heights this weekend at State. Classes 3A and 4A will be in Ardmore.
