All seven local high schools will participate in the playoffs beginning with play-in contests Friday night.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released playoff brackets from Class 6A to Class C on Sunday.
Due to the number of games during the regular season that were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, the OSSAA changed the 2020 playoff format, giving the option to every team in the state to participate in the playoffs.
Local teams Lindsay, Elmore-City-Pernell and Maysville, would have qualified under the old format, but Pauls Valley, Stratford, Wynnewood and Paoli have opted in thanks to the new guidelines.
Games:
Pauls Valley was fifth in 3A-2 at 5-5 overall and 3-4 in district play will travel to Perkins-Tryon 5-4 overall and 4-3 in district to face the Demons at 7:00 p.m. Perkins has won 3 games in a row. The winner will travel to Kingston to face the Redskins.
Lindsay finished second in 2A-3 with 5-5 overall record and 4-2 district record will entertain rival Purcell 4-5 overall and 2-3 in district play for a 7:30 p.m. contest. The two teams met in week 1 of the season with Purcell coming out on top 35-28. The winner of this game will travel to Washington.
Elmore City Pernell was fourth in A-4 with a 4-2 overall record and a 3-1 district record in district play will host OCA 1-9 overall and 1-5 in district play at 7:30 p.m. The winner will face the winner of Wynnewood and Cashion.
Stratford was seventh in A-4 play with a 2-6 overall record and 1-4 district record. They will travel to #9 Tonkawa 7-2 overall and 5-1 in district for a 7:30 p.m. game. The winner will face the Dibble vs Watonga winner.
Wynnewood was eighth in A-4 with an 0-7 overall record and 0-5 district record. They will travel to #2 Cashion 8-0 overall and 5-0 in district play at 7:30 p.m. The winner will face the Elmore City and OCA winner.
The second place team out of C-2, the #8 Maysville Warriors 7-2 overall and 5-1 in district play, will host Corn Bible 1-8 overall and 1-5 in district play for a 7:30 p.m. contest. The winner will face the winner of Paoli and Waynoka.
Paoli was 6th in district C-2 with a 2-6 overall record and a 2-3 district mark will travel to #7 Waynoka 8-1 overall and 5-1 in C-1 play at 7:30 p.m. The winner will face the Maysville and Corn Bible winner.
