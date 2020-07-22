Four Garvin County prep players got one last chance to shine on the high school gridiron at the 2020 8-man All Star Game on Saturday. Paoli's Carson Bryant and Ian Dunseath along with Maysville's Seth Jensen and Gunner Aprill were among the 80 players that participated in the game at NEO A&M in Miami.
All four county players participated on the Green team that came out victorious with a 42-22 win over the White squad.
Both Bryant and Jensen played center for the Green team and played every other series. Neither player had a bad snap in the game and both did a great job blocking on both running and passing plays.
Aprill played mostly receiver where he had several catches including a couple for first downs to keep drives alive. He also got a couple of carries in the backfield and just came up short on a conversion run.
Dunseath played defensive end for the Green squad. He had two huge sacks in the game and was also in on several tackles.
Both Jensen and Aprill were among 8 players that received scholarships at halftime of the game. The all-star event provided $9,000 in scholarships to players and cheerleaders.
