Davry Amparano rushed for 159 yards with three touchdowns and the defense came up big all night to lead the Elmore City-Pernell Badgers to a 49-7 win over Carnegie Friday.
The Badger offense rushed for over 300 yards while the defense forced four fumbles in the game.
Amparano got the scoring started for the Badgers going 88 yards on his second carry of the game for a touchdown.
Derrion Rogers then added a 27-yard touchdown run for a 13-0 first quarter lead.
The Badger defense forced three turnovers in the second quarter that led to three touchdowns. The Badgers blew open the game in the second quarter four touchdowns.
Coach Larry Lewis pulled out the bag of tricks early in the quarter as Waylon Moore got the ball on a reverse and then pulled up and threw a 40-yard strike to Blaze Blevins for a touchdown.
Amparano then raced up the middle of the Carnegie defense 38 yards for a touchdown.
McKovan McCoy added a 3-yard touchdown run and Amparano added a 2-yard touchdown run for a 37-0 halftime lead.
The Badgers didn't let up to start the second half. ECP quarterback Tyler Martin found a crease in the Carnegie defense for a 25-yard touchdown.
The defense came up big again in the middle of the third quarter. Defensive lineman Andrew Sawyer striped the ball from a Carnegie running back returning it 18 yards for a touchdown.
The shutout came to an end late in the game as Jonah Toyekoyah scored on a short run for Carnegie making the final 49-7.
Hunter Burger added 58 yards rushing for the Badgers. Rogers and Martin had 27 yards apiece, J.W. Barnes 25 yards, and McCoy and Bill Brumley both had 3 yards each,
The Badgers open up A-4 district action at home as they host Healdton (1-2) Friday night. Healdton defeated Marietta to start the year but has lost back-to-back games to Comanche and OKC Home School Patriots.
