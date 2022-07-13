OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City University awarded 223 student-athletes with inclusion on the Spring 2022 Athletics Director’s List.
The Athletics Director’s List includes Stars who earned a 3.0 or better grade-point average over the past semester.
That list includes Pauls Valley graduates Katilyn Davenport and Cailen Jolley in Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field and Aja Cranford in Stunt.
Oklahoma City student-athletes combined for a 3.252 GPA in the spring to finish with a 3.267 GPA for 2021-22. In 2020-21, the Stars posted a 3.332 combined GPA for their highest GPA of the past decade.
In the spring, 40 OCU student-athletes earned a 4.0 or better GPA, and 101 Stars achieved a 3.75 or better GPA for the semester. Among the honorees, 139 Stars registered at least a 3.5 GPA, while 191 student-athletes put together a 3.25 or better semester GPA.
Oklahoma City’s competitive pom/dance team topped the list with 24 honorees. The Stars’ competitive cheerleading team boasted of 20 on the list, while OCU’s women’s cross country and track & field and soccer squads each had 19 award winners.
“We are very proud of the academic success our outstanding student-athletes achieve each semester while also competing at a high level in the Sooner Athletic Conference, regionally and nationally,” said OCU Director of Athletics Corey Bray.
“It is that combination of excellence that makes OCU the home of champions in the classroom, in the community and in competition.”
In 2021-22, OCU continued to achieve tremendous success both in competition and the classroom.
The Stars took the 2022 NAIA men’s indoor track & field and softball national titles to give OCU at least one national championship for 29 consecutive years dating back to 1993-94.
Oklahoma City posted a ninth-place finish in the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings for its ninth top-10 showing in the a row in the prestigious standings. OCU owns 72 national crowns in all sports to go with three LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup titles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.