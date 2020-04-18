The COVID-19 virus ended senior Katlyn ‘KDAD’ Davenports’s track season before it even got started. The two-sport star would be have been looking for her fourth straight year at qualifying for the state track meet.
“I’m very sad on all the memories I’m missing that track season brings,” Davenport said. “I’ve been getting through it by keeping really busy.”
Katlyn is the daughter of Jeff and Kerri Davenport and sister to Thomas, a 2018 Pauls Valley graduate. She also has a weenie dog named Tobey, a mutt named Hope, an Australian Shepard named Lex and a Lab/Dalmatian named Rupert.
The one thing that she couldn’t live without is her weenie dog.
Davenport was active in cross country where she was a three-time state qualifier, basketball, Key Club and Student Council. During her high school career she is most proud of being named homecoming queen this year and also that her class was the four time float building champ.
That camaraderie will be one of the things she is going to miss about high school. “I’m going to miss my friends, sports and the at home feeling of Pauls Valley High School.”
Two of her teachers, coach LeeAnn Musgrove and coach Gary Chaffin have had a great influence on her life.
“Coach Musgrove and coach Chaffin both pushed me to become a better person and a better athlete,” Davenport said.
Her greatest memory as a Panther athlete came each year during spring sports. “My favorite memory is going to the state track meet every year and going to Golden Corral and eating and then playing poker,” Davenport said.
When asked if she could go back in time and redo anything what would it be?
“I would go back to kindergarten and eat the center of the cinnamon rolls first, because life is too short not to,” Davenport said.
Her favorite vacation was when she went on a trip to Yellowstone National Park. That may have been one thing crossed off her bucket list but she would also like to “Go to Peru, graduate high school and become rich.”
When asked what one person (living or dead) would you like to have dinner with she said Julia Roberts. “She is my favorite actress.”
With Julia Roberts being her favorite actress, she feels like the best actress to portray her in a movie would be Margot Robbie.
Favorite movie is “Little Women” or “Eat, Pray,Love”
Favorite book is “The Martian”
Favorite food is Tio’s guacamole.
Favorite music is All Genres, but country music if she’s on a boat.
Favorite school subject is English.
With her prep career over, Katlyn is now looking to the future. She will be attending Oklahoma City University and studying business.
“Getting a full ride to OCU is one of my biggest accomplishments so far,” Davenport said.
After college, Katlyn was asked where she sees herself 10 years down the road. “In jail,” she said jokingly.
