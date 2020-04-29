Deaver's activities cut short at Paoli

COVID-19 has cancelled athletic events and graduations all over the country including those for Paoli senior Kara Deaver.
“It breaks my heart,” Deaver said. “Seniors work for 12 years to be able to walk in graduation and being able to say…I made it. After being put through so much we deserve to walk in graduation ceremonies and we aren’t even able to do that.”
“KD” is the daughter of Shelly and Vernon Frost and Scott and Mindy Deaver. She has six brothers and sisters, Dakota, Lanie, Colby, Andrew, Brielle and Brantley. She also has three dogs.
The Lady Pug sports star was active in cheer, basketball, track, archery, FFA, fast-pitch softball and was preparing for her second year on the slow-pitch diamond when her career was cut short.
“Getting to be involved in as much as I possibly could,” is one of her proudest accomplishment in high school.
Her biggest accomplishment is, “Being able to say I didn’t give up even when things were tough,” Deaver said. “Being able to help when and with things, where needed.”
Kara’s favorite sports memory came during the fast-pitch season. “When we were watering the field and coach Williams continued to say pull the hose and the girls pulled it to hard and soaked Cali Brooke and I.”
Sports has been a big part of KD’s life and will be one of the things she will miss most about high school.
“I will miss being able to see my friends and sports,”Deaver said.
Her coaches have been a big part of her high school career and three of them are her favorite.
“My favorite teachers are Lance Sumner, John Williams and Doug Bryant,” Deaver said. “All three coaches never gave up on me, never let me get down on myself and always helped me when needed.”
Doug Bryant and his wife Kim have had a great influence on KD’s life. “They don’t downgrade anyone and are always wanting to do the right thing no matter what the cost.”
When asked what one person (living or dead) would you like to have dinner with Kara said, “My brother Dakota.” “I never got to meet him (he died due to cancer) and I’d love to be able to meet him and just be able to talk to him,” Deaver said.
Included on her bucket list is traveling to many places, hang gliding and to be successful in life.
Favorite subject: “I don’t have one unless athletics count.”
Favorite music: “Depends on my mood.”
Favorite movie: 8 seconds.
Favorite book: “I don’t have one.”
Favorite food: Mexican.
Best vacation: Going to Washington, D.C.
After graduation Kara plans to further her career by going back to Mid America Technology Center and getting her CNA license and then work up to be a LPN.
In 10 years, Deaver sees herself, “Married to the love of my life with kids and continuing to grow with my career in the medical field.”
