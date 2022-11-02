Pauls Valley sputtered out of the gate on a drizzly cold Friday night but bounced back scoring on five straight possession in a 51-13 win over Douglas High School out of Oklahoma City.
All three Pauls Valley quarterbacks scored rushing touchdowns in the game with Justin Humphrey leading the way with two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns. Tanner Perry and Karston Rennie also scored on the ground as signal callers.
Pauls Valley had four players rush for over 50 yards in the game with Rayne Major leading the way with 66 yards and a touchdown. PV finished with 293 yards on the ground and 448 yards overall.
The Panther defense gave up 239 total yards, 196 of that through the air as Douglas used the short pass and their speed to get up field.
“I thought our defense was really good and we were able to block a punt again,” head coach Dusty Raper said. “Our passing game was really good considering the conditions.”
Douglas used their speed and size to force a turn-over on downs and a punt on the Panthers first two possessions. After that it was all Pauls Valley.
After a short punt by Douglas on their second possession, the Panthers started their first scoring drive at the Trojan 32. Seven straight runs by Humphrey, Major and Noah Olguin pushed PV into the end zone with Humphrey stepping in from two yards out for a 7-0 lead at Juan Pablo Amya’s extra point kick.
The Panthers got the ball back at their own 46-yard-line after a third Douglas punt. A 20-yard pass to a leaping Jorge Fabela set up a 33-yard touchdown run down the sideline by Major capping the three-play drive.
A 66-yard kickoff return by Jordan Hester gave Douglas great field position at the Panther 18 after Jon Grimmett made a touchdown saving tackle. Grimmett would come up with another huge tackle on fourth down stopping Gary Franklin for a five-yard loss and forcing a turn-over on downs.
Runs by Humphrey and Major on three straight plays moved the ball just across mid field. Humphrey then hit Maddex Prince on a post route and he went 49 yards untouched for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Douglas had another drive deep into Panther territory on their next possession. They moved the ball down to the PV 26 before the Panther defense stepped up forcing another turn-over on downs.
Pauls Valley used runs by Olguin and Major to move the Panthers out near mid field. On a second down play, Humphrey found Dakota Weatherford running free down the middle of the field hitting him with a 56-yard scoring strike and a 28-0 lead.
Douglas started their next possession at their own 15-yard-line. A bad snap on first down was recovered by G. Franklin at the one-yard line. Douglas couldn’t move the ball and PV’s defense forced a punt from the shawdow of their own end zone. Pauls Valley made a big push up the field and blocked the punt out out of the end zone for a safety.
The Panthers got the ball back in Douglas territory after a 22-yard return by Weatherford. A 24-yard pass to Mason Smith gave PV a first-down at the 13-yard-line. Major almost scored from there but was stopped at the one-yard line. Humphrey behind a big push from the offensive line went in for a one-yard touchdown and a 37-0 halftime lead.
The Panthers got a Perry interception early in the second half but couldn’t capitalize on the turnover. Pauls Valley got the ball back late in the third quarter and Perry helped march the Panthers 70-yards down the field. Runs by Perry and Adrian Gonzalez moved the Panthers out across mid field. On first down, Perry pulled the ball on an option play going 47 yards up the gut for a Panther touchdown and a 44-0 lead.
Douglas got on the scoreboard three minutes into the fourth quarter as Ladinian Davis capped off an 80-yard drive in the a one-yard run as the Trojans avoided the shutout.
Karston Rennie then came in to guide the Panther offense. He marched the Panthers down the field almost scoring on a 40-yard run as he was tackled at the Douglas 23-yard-line. Gonzalez carried PV to the 14 and Rennie went in from their for his first varsity touchdown a 14-yard run and a 51-6 lead.
Douglas would come right back with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Jayvon Housley to Tobias Braddy cutting the PV lead to 51-14.
PV would run off most of the final four minutes in the game for a big district win that moved PV to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in district play.
The Panthers will host Lone Grove Thursday night with playoff implications on the line. A win and the Panthers finish third in the district while a loss will give them the fourth place spot. This will be the Panthers third straight playoff appearance.
“Lone Grove is a very good football team,” Raper said. “They have most everyone back from last year. We will have to play well against them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.