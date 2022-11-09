The Wynnewood Savages scored on five of their first six possession in rolling out to a huge lead over Wayne Friday night.
Caden Knighten scored on runs of 23, 22, 24 and 5 yards and Derick Fields scored on a 55-yard run in a 35-6 win. The win gives the Savages a second place finish in district A-4 and a home playoff game for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
The Savages only ran 27 plays on offense but averaged 10.0 yards per snap. The finished with 240 yards on 20 rushes and had 39 yards on 4-of-7 passing. The only downside was three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception.
Wynnewood’s defense held Wayne to 127 yards in total offense on 44 attempts. They shut down the Bulldog run game holding them to 46 yards on 30 carries and gave up 81 yards through the air on 7-of-14 passing.
Wayne’s lone touchdown came early in the fourth quarter on a pass from Jax Dill to Rhett Kennedy.
Knighten finished with 109 yards on seven carries with four touchdowns and was 4 of 6 passing for 39 yards. D. Fields had 96 yards on four carries, Adrian Hernandez had 33 yards on 4 carries. Julian Givens led the receiving corp with 27 yards.
Marsae Sanders led the defense with 9 tackles. Hernandez added 4, Jake Everett 3.5 and JR Hernandez, John Mathis and Ethan White 3 each.
The Savages will host Minco Friday night in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.