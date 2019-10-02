Turnovers and penalties hurt Elmore City-Pernell Friday night in a District A-4 match-up with Dibble. The Demons took advantage of those turnovers escaping with a 29-23 win over the Badgers in front of a packed house at Wheeler Field.
Elmore City-Pernell took advantage of two Dibble turnovers early to grab a 14-0 lead. Dylan Tigert's interception set up a Taylen Christie 4-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 lead.
A Dibble fumble on their second possession set up a Davry Amparano's 20-yard touchdown run as the Badgers grabbed a two touchdown lead.
Dibble would respond with three touchdowns. Nathan Malchaski scored on a 20-yard touchdown screen play for the Demons first score. A fumble set up Dibble for a Dakota Shiflett 8-yard touchdown pass to Eddie Cruz.
Penalties followed by an interception on Elmore City's next possession set up Dibble for Colton Hager to sneak in from a yard out for a 21-14 lead.
Elmore City got rolling again just before the break. Kolby Digby capped off a drive with a 22-yard touchdown run and a 21-21 tie.
Andrew Sawyer killed Dibble's last ditch effort late in the half intercepting a pass that left the game tied at 21 at halftime.
Defense took over in the second half with neither team scoring until the fourth quarter.
With the scored tied at 21, Tyler Martin broke free going 97 yards for a touchdown near the end of the third quarter. The play was negated by a hold and EC and Dibble were tied heading into the fourth.
With 8 minutes left, Dibble got a safety as the Badgers snapped the ball out of the endzone. On the ensuing kick, the Demons returned the kick for a touchdown and a 29-21 lead.
Elmore City would then get a safety to cut the lead to 29-23. The Badgers got the ball back on the kick but fumbled and Dibble held on to win 29-23.
The Badgers will step away from district action Friday night as they host the No. 1 team in the state in Class A, Cashion. Cashion is 4-0 on the season with wins over Drumright, Pargue, Crescent and Christian Heritage.
