Two touchdowns in a 35-second span late in the first half lifted the Dibble Demons past the Stratford Bulldogs 21-14.
“Our guys competed hard Friday night,” head coach Michael Blackburn said.
Statford grabbed the lead late in the first quarter as Sean Harian hauled in a 28-yard pass from Nolan Hall for a touchdown and an 8-0 lead.
Dibble answered quickly as Jag Norman raced in from 45 yards out on the first play of the second quarter cutting the lead to 8-6.
With time running out late in the first half, Norman gave Dibble their first lead with a 7-yard touchdown run. Less than 35 seconds later Lane Lessor was in the end zone for the Demons after a 15-yard run giving Dibble a 21-8 lead at the break.
“We had a bad last 3 minutes of the first half and gave up a couple of big plays,” Blackburn said.
Stratford closed the gap to a single score late in the third quarter as Hall powered his way in from a yard out cutting the lead to 21-14.
Stratford was able to move the ball on Dibble in the second half but couldn't find the end zone falling 21-15.
“Our defense held them to 30 yards of offense the second half and we moved the ball well, but couldn’t convert that to points when we got down inside the 20,” Blackburn said.
“We will finish up our season at home against a good Wayne team Friday night. Senior night activities will start at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.