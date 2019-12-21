Dragons hold off Panthers

Pauls Valley went into Thursday's game riding a four-game win streak while Purcell was on a three game win streak of their own. The No. 15 Dragons of Purcell jumped out to a 9-0 lead and then fought off the Panthers for a 58-48 win in Purcell.
Back-to-back three pointers by Mojo Browning and Gavin Nation sparked the early Dragon run. Luke Beddow finally got the Panthers on the board three minutes into the game and Quincy Jackson added a basket to cut the lead to 9-4. Nation's four-point play got Purcell going again and they finished out the first on a 12-5 run. The first of five technical fouls was award with a minute left in the quarter and two Nate Willis free throws gave Purcell a 21-9 lead.
A little ways into the second quarter a second PV technical was awarded to the bench. Nation knocked down both attempts as the Dragons opened a 14-point lead. The Dragons extended their lead to as many as 16 in the half. Pauls Valley made a run late in the half with an 11-3 run behind 7 points from Justin Humphrey to cut the margin to 8 at the break.
Pauls Valley got to within seven with 3 minutes left in the third quarter but Purcell pushed the lead back out to 10 heading into the final 8 minutes.
Purcell pulled the ball out and ran their offense taking time off the clock while shooting only layups for foul shots. They turned down several open looks to keep the ball moving. PV came up with a couple of steals but couldn't cash in on their opportunities.
With 3:28 left in the game, a skirmish broke out in front of the Purcell bench as PV came up with a steal. Technicals were awarded to players on both teams and then to the PV bench. When it was all said and done, Purcell made one-of-two attempts from the line and after getting the ball inbounds continued to run through their offense without shooting.
PV got the ball back but missed on the front end of two one-and-one attempts. With 23 seconds remaining, a pair of free throws by Humphrey cut the lead to six the closest margin since it was 7-0. Purcell hit a couple of free throws late to extended the lead and win to 10 points.
Humphrey and Jackson led Pauls Valley with 12 points each. Mason Prince added 11, Beddow 6, Luke Hamilton 5 and Ben Dobbins 2.
Browning led all scorers with 19 for Purcell. Nation added 13 all in the first half, Willis 9, Misael DuQue 7, Lincoln Eubanks 7 and Grant Smith 3.
Pauls Valley will return to action after the first of the year at Davis.
