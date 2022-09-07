After falling behind early 32-0 in a home contest Friday night at Wheeler Field, the Elmore City-Pernell Badgers rallied but couldn’t get all the way back in a 47-30 loss to the Allen Mustangs.
The Mustangs behind two touchdowns by Quinn Corum and two more by Tagus Howard took a 32-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Elmore City finally got on the board when Caleby Lauderdale dashed in from 3 yards out for a touchdown. Langston Claunch added another Badger TD just before the half on a 3-yard run cutting the Allen lead to 40-14.
Howard scored his third touchdown of the game early in the third as Allen upped its lead to 47-14.
Elmore City made a run late with a pair of touchdowns a 63-yard-run by Trinton Rogers and a 10-yard-run by Dawson Milligan before time ran out in a 17-point loss.
Lauderdale finished with 124 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Rogers added 68 yards and two touchdowns and Cason Johnson had 58 yards and a tocuhdown.
Howard led the Mustangs with 170 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Corum was 6-of-13 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Kayd Bell had 109 yards receiving on 3 catches and a touchdown.
Elmore City is off this week before traveling to Tishomingo on the 16th to face the Indians in a final non-district battle.
WW beats Valliant
Wynnewood made the long trek to Valliant Friday nigth and came away with a 46-14 win over the Bulldogs. The Wynnewood offense put up some good numbers behind Caden Knighten, Derick Fields and Adam Fields on their way to the season opening win. The defense limited Valliant to two late scores as the Bulldogs avoided the shutout.
The box score and stats for this game were hacked with the score showing 84-14 so no clear stats were available for this story.
