Elmore City-Pernell and Pauls Valley captured regional championships in cheer competitions held around the state Saturday.
In the Class 2A division at Chickasha, Elmore City beat out Hinton by a point 251 to 250 to secure the regional championship. Velma was third with 239 and Crescent fourth with 225. All four of those teams advance to Saturday's State Competition at the Mabee Center on the ORU's Campus. Competition will begin at Noon with Class 2A facing North in the Mabee Center.
The order of the teams competing will be: 1. Commerce, 2. Hinton, 3. Keota, 4. Warner, 5. Pawhuska, 6. Elmore City-Pernell, 7. Pawnee, 8. Crescent, 9. Velma-Alma, 10. Quinton.
In the small coed division at Chickasha, Pauls Valley scored 274 points, five points better than the closest competition in acquiring their championship. Newkirk finished second with a 269, Bridge Creek third with a 268 and Sulphur fourth with a 256.
The small co-ed competition will begin at 10 a.m. on ORU's campus. The small co-ed division will face South in the Mabee Center. The order of competition for the teams will be: 1. Oklahoma Christian School, 2. Sperry, 3. Bridge Creek, 4. Blackwell, 5. Pauls Valley, 6. Sulphur, 7. Newkirk.
Lindsay finished as the regional runner up in Class 3A at Tulsa Union, two points behind Washington. Lindsay will be competing at 10 a.m. facing the North end of the Mabee Center. The order of competition for Class 3A will be: 1. Vian, 2. Lindsay, 3. Metro Christian, 4. Washington, 5. Kellyville, 6. Chandler, 7. Eufaula.
Admission is $7 for students and adults. Tickets can be purchased with a credit card for $8. The North side of the arena will accept cash for credit for entry while the south gate will be cash only.
