Neither team got off to a great start in Monday's Elmore City-Pernell game at Fox. The Fox Lady Foxes got on track late in the second quarter with a 14-2 run blowing opening the game and rolling to a 56-29 win over the Lady Badgers.
The two teams combined for only 12 first quarter points. Fox took the lead with an early basket and led 6-0 for most of the quarter. Elmore City finally got on the board with an Emily Riddle 3-pointer with 40 seconds left in the quarter. Bree Phelps answered with a 3-pointer for Fox to give the Foxes a 9-3 lead at the end of the quarter.
The game went back-and-forth early in the second quarter with Haley Lindsey hitting a basket for ECP and Riddle added her second 3-pointer of the game to cut the lead to eight.
Fox's Jada Newhouse sparked a 14-2 run with six points and finished with 10 points in the quarter as the Lady Foxes jumped out to a 29-10 lead at the break.
Fox built off their run to end the first half extending the run to 23-6 and a 38-14 lead.
MaKinzi Dodge scored five points in a 7-0 run over the final three minutes of the quarter cutting the lead to 38-21. Dodge finished with seven points in the quarter.
Fox got rolling again in the fourth quarter outscoring Elmore 18-8 in the quarter and rolling to a 56-29 win.
Riddle led the Lady Badgers with 8 points. Dodge added 7,Emily Sawyer, Julia Eastep and Lindsey 4 each and Madi Hucks 2.
Newhouse led the Lady Foxes with 19 points. Phelps added 17, Ginny Knox and Daja Petties 6 each, Shyla Rose and Sidney Fletcher 4 each and Katie Kinsey 2.
Elmore begins play in the Bulldog Bash at Healdton on Thursday as they face Ryan at 4:00 p.m.
