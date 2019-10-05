Oklahoma Baptist University hosted a cross country state preview at the Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech in Shawnee on Thursday. Junior High and varsity schools from all over the state in each class participated in the day long event.
The Elmore City-Pernell Junior High Badgers finished second in the 2A event out of 9 schools and 88 runners. Marcus Christian finished 5th with a time of 12:40.59. Carson Venegas was 8th with a time of 12:54.72. Dillon Wood was 17th with a time of 13:22.47. Cameron Thorn was 24th with a time of 13:51.97. Jordan Stufflebean was 32 with a time of 14:13.91. Tyler Moore was 47th with a time of 15:24.09. Ethan Luker was 57th with a time of 15:55.15. Haiden West was 64th with a time of 16:23.72. Thomas Kennedy had a time of 17:17.09, Carsen chapman 18:10.41, JJ Shickram 18:47.25, Evan Faucett 19:04.62, Malachi Luster 22:09.59 and Colby Green 22:49.12.
The Elmore City-Pernell Junior High Lady Badgers finished 8th out of 10 teams and 110 runners in 2A.
Taryn McCaa finished 41st in the race with a time of 10:54.84. Shanaliea Wade was 56th with a time of 11:25.91. Jyntree Patterson was 68th with a time of 12:04.06. Karli Meadows ran a 14:41.91, Kynlee Patterson 15:18.12, Adalynn Marler 15:29.56 and Addison Stayton 15:33.28.
On the varsity side, Hannah Warnovich of Elmore City-Pernell was 84th out of 148 runners in Class 2A. Madison Johnson was 142nd with a time of 20:36.59.
The Lindsay Junior High Leopardettes were fifth in Class 3A competition. Cannon Russell finished 14th with a time of 10:15.53. Ally Rice was 15th with a time of 10:16.18. Addison Rice was 24th with a time of 10:40.59. Robyn Lujan was 25th with a time of 10:42.78. Maryann Dudgeon was 88th with a time of 12:22.06. Cheyanne Mize was 109th with a time of 13:17.15. There were 125 runners in the event.
