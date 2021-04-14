After beating Wynnewood 13-1 and Dickson 18-0 the Elmore City-Pernell Badgers finished off the Badger Invitational with a 5-3 win over Blanchard JV for the title.
The Badgers had a 5-0 lead going into the seventh, but the Lions rallied with three runs and had the bases juiced when Dalton Foster struck out the final batter for the Badger win.
The Badgers scored three runs second as Landon Ferris singled just ahead of Foster getting hit with a pitch. Both runners scored on D.J. Frazier’s single. Frazier later scored on Tyler Martin’s double for a 3-0 lead.
Andrew Sawyer doubled to start the third and moved moved over to third on a single by Ferris. Sawyer scored on Foster’s fly ball to right and Ferris scored on Frazier’s double for a 5-0 lead.
Frazier pitched six solid innings allowing two runs on six hits. He struck out 14 and walked four for the win. Foster came into relieve Frazier a couple of batters into the seventh. He gave up a run on a hit and struck out the side in the seventh for the save.
Ferris and Frazier both had three hits each to lead the Badgers. Sawyer added two hits and Martin and Caleby Lauderdale each had hits.
The No. 18 Badgers lost a tough battle to No. 12 Fletcher on Monday but were looking to get back on the winning track last night with Velma. ECP will be at Amber-Pocasset on Thursday before wrapping up the regular season on Monday with Rush Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.