Elmore City-Pernell and Wynnewood combined for nearly 800 yards in offense as Badgers defeated the Savages 57-38 in a shoot-out at Savage Stadium in Wynnewood.
Davry Amparano had 133 yards on 27 carries with four touchdowns to help lead the Badgers to the win. Kolby Digby added 97 yards on the ground on 19 carries with a touchdown. Tyler Martin had a well rounded game with 78 yards rushing and 77 yards passing with two touchdowns.
Danchez Patterson had 191 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns to lead the Savage offense. TJ Grove had 78 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns and also had 61 yards through the air. Dawson Anderson had 52 yards receiving on four catches.
Patterson got the track meet started scoring on the first play of the game for Wynnewood. The senior back got free going 70 yards for a touchdown.
Elmore City fumbled on their first offensive snap giving Wynnewood the football at the Elmore 45-yard line.
The Badger defense came up with a huge stop getting the ball back at their own 40-yard line.
After a holding penalty, the Badgers struck pay-dirt. On third-and-18, Martin dropped back to pass and hit Dylan Tigert with a 68-yard touchdown. Reece Conner kick was good giving Elmore their first lead of the game at 7-6.
After an exchange of punts the Savage regained the lead with four-play 72-yard drive. Patterson capped off the drive with a 53-yard touchdown run.
The Savages got on the scoreboard again after Austin Mendoza recovered an Elmore City fumble. Facing a first-and-10 from the 12, Wynnewood moved down to the Badger three-yard line on a run by Patterson and a pass to Dawson. On third-and-one, Badger Bill Brumley got a tackle in the backfield for a six-yard loss setting up a fourth-and-seven as the quarter ended.
Wynnewood opened the second quarter with a 26-yard field goal by TJ Grove that gave the Savages a 15-7 lead.
The Badgers would score four times in the final nine minutes of the first half.
Kolby Digby got the scoring started capping off an 8-play 65-yard drive with an 11-yard run. The conversion run by Hunter Burger tied the game at 15-15.
The Badgers got the ball back after forcing a three-and-out at the Wynnewood 43-yard line. Martin scored for the Badgers three minutes later capping off a 5-play drive with a 7-yard run.
The Badger defense came up big as Andrew Sawyer recovered a fumble on the Savages next possession. Amparano scored his first touchdown of the game with three minutes left in the half on a 3-yard run giving ECP a 29-15 lead.
Patterson responded for WW returning the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and cutting the Elmore lead to 29-22.
The Badgers got into the end zone again just before the break. ECP marched 67 yards down the field on seven plays. Martin's 26-yard run pushed the Badgers deep into Savage territory. Amparano moved ECP into the redzone and Taylen Christie capped off the drive with an 11-yard run for a 35-22 halftime lead.
The Badgers opened the second half with the football and picked up right where they had left off. Amparano almost took it to the house on the opening kickoff but a touchdown saving tackle by Grove gave ECP the ball deep in Savage territory. ECP went 15 yards in three plays with Amparano scoring from four yards out for a 43-22 lead.
Wynnewood missed out on a scoring opportunity on their first possession of the second half. After a short kick, Patterson went 49 yards on the first play from scrimmage to the Badger 10-yard line. On the next play, WW put the ball on the ground and ECP's Logan Venegas recovered at the Badger 10-yard line.
Wynnewood put together a scoring drive late in the third quarter. WW went 78 yards on 5 plays with Grove going 65 yards for the touchdown cutting the lead to 43-30.
The Badgers got the ball back and used up the final two minutes of the third quarter and the first 4:30 of the fourth quarter on a 13-play 80-yard drive. The drive ended with Amparano scoring his third touchdown of the night on a 3-yard run.
Wynnewood wasn't done as they raced back down the field in a little over a minute to score again. Grove had three passes to Anderson in the drive including one for 38 yards that gave WW a first down at the Badger 5. Grove finished the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 51-38.
Wynnewood's onside kick was recovered by ECP's William Niblett. The Badgers moved slowly down the field chewing up time and yardage. The 12-play 51-yard drive ended with Amparano powering his way in from 2 yards out.
Wynnewood burned up the final 10 seconds in a 57-38 loss.
Elmore City-Pernell will be at Marietta on Friday night while Wynnewood travel to Frederick to face the Bombers.
