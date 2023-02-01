The Oklahoma Football Coaches Association and Oklahoma Coaches Association announced the 2022-23 Football All-Star by Class Honorees and All-State Honorees recently. Eight players from Garvin County were honored on the west rosters.
All-Star by Class recipients were:
Class A
Adam Fields, Wynnewood, wide receiver
Derrick Fields, Wynnewood, linebacker
Nolan Hall, Stratford, quarterback
Class 2A
Ty Ferguson, Lindsay, linebacker
Andon Register, Lindsay, wide receiver
Class 3A
Keyondrey Dixon, Pauls Valley, offensive line
Justin Humphrey, Pauls Valley, quarterback
Breydan Patchell, Pauls Valley, linebacker
All-State recipient was:
Justin Humphrey, Pauls Valley, athlete
The Panthers had three players selected to the Class 3A West All-Star by Class roster signifying their status as one of the best 32 players in their class.
Panther Linebacker Brayden Patchell was selected on the defensive side of the ball to the roster. Patchell totaled 331 tackles for his career at Pauls Valley including 21 tackles for loss.
Patchell also had three sacks, 2 pass breakups, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery. This past season, Patchell had 138 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. He also had three sacks in 2022 in leading the defense as the signal caller.
Also named to the roster was Keyondre Dixon as an offensive tackle. Dixon is a three year starter on the offensive line for the Panthers and had one of his best seasons of his career this past year.
Dixon also played an important role on the defensive side of the ball this past year playing all three down lineman positons on defense throughout the year. Dixon help lead an offensive line that produced one of the best offensive seasons in the last decade in Pauls Valley.
Four year starter, Justin Humphrey was named All-Star by Class at quarterback became the 37th player in Panther Football history to be named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Football team as an athlete..
Humphrey’s selection allows him to play both sides of the ball in the 2023 All-State Football game scheduled to be played on July 28, 2023.
Humphrey had 125 tackles including 8 tackles for loss. He also had six interceptions on his career in limited action on defense throughout his career.
Humphrey shined throughout his career on the offensive side of the ball. On the ground Humphrey totaled 693 carries for 4423 yards and 59 touchdowns. Through the air, Humphrey’s four year totals included 2946 yards and another 20 touchdowns.
Humphrey recently committed to play football at Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas.
Congratulations to all eight Garvin County Athletes.
