The Pauls Valley eighth grade teams both came away with team victories in the Boots Holder Track Meet in Pauls Valley over the weekend.
The PV girls won the 15 team division with 116 points with Altus finishing second with 101. The PV boys just edged out Ada 82-80 for that title.
The seventh grade girls finished 11th while the boys finished 7th.
8th Girls Team Scores
Pauls Valley 116
Altus 101
Purcell 94
Duncan 90
Midwest City 71
Noble 24
Comanche 17
Marlow 14
Friend 10
Lone Grove 10
Ada 7
OCA 6
Chickasha 4
NW Classen 3
Stratford 1
400 M Relay
1. Purcell 54.50
2. Duncan 55.10
3. Midwest City 56.08
4. Altus 56.56
5. Pauls Valley 57.09
6. Classen 1:00.78
3200 M Relay
1. Pauls Valley 11:05.03
2. Altus 12:48.11
3. Purcell 14:20.09
100 M Hurdles
1. Jackson Midwest City 17.22
2. Pickett Altus 17.28
3. Denton Altus 17.48
4. Winters Purcell 18.47
5. Daniel Marlow 19.00
6. Miller Duncan 19.35
800 M Relay
1. Purcell 1:57.94
2. Altus 2:00.06
3. Pauls Valley 2:00.39
4. Duncan 2:02.32
5. Midwest City 2:02.41
6. Friend 2:16.78
800 M Run
1. Gutierrez Pauls Valley 2:31.16
2. Onyon Noble 2:48.03
3. Holthouse Duncan 2:48.73
4. Treat Duncan 2:56.43
5. Turpin Marlow 3:03.19
6. Christian Duncan 3:04.22
100 M Dash
1. Harp Purcell 13.31
2. Gordon Midwest City 13.35
3. Pineda Comanche 13.66
4. Green Pauls Valley 14.03
5. Harris Duncan 14.09
6. Trailer Classen 14.32
400 M Dash
1. Gutierrez Pauls Valley 1:03.65
2. Alvarez Duncan 1:14.75
3. Fisher Noble 1:14.85
4. Hooper Friend 1:17.85
5. Stigers Midwest City 1:17.91
6. Oneil Ada 1:18.07
300 M Hurdles
1. Pickett Altus 52.53
2. Jackson Midwest City 54.22
3. Green Pauls Valley 54.87
4. Treat Duncan 55.31
5. Winters Purcell 55.62
6. Hicks Pauls Valley 57.13
200 M Dash
1. Gordon Midwest City 28.16
2. Ray Duncan 29.03
3. Newberry Duncan 30.28
4. Nolan Altus 31.22
5. Buchanan Purcell 31.65
6. Niles Altus 31.91
1600 M Run
1. Readnour Pauls Valley 5:44.22
2. Readnour Pauls Valley 5:44.59
3. Strawl OCA 6:49.69
4. Evans Comanche 6:51.59
5. Fisher Noble 6:57.38
6. Bowls Comanche 7:01.72
1600 M Relay
1. Pauls Valley A 4:45.22
2. Duncan 4:48.15
3. Pauls Valley B 5:02.84
4. Purcell 5:07.10
5. Friend 5:17.35
6. Noble 5:26.44
Discus
1. Blackford Altus 86’4”
2. McCurtain Pauls Valley 77’6”
3. Simmons Duncan 68’2”
4. Ammons Pauls Valley 68’2”
5. Rakosky Noble 66’10”
6. Mitchell Pauls Valley 61’0”
Shot Put
1. Blackford Altus 28’4”
2. Baldwyn Midwest City 28’1”
3. Odom Ada 26’9”
4. Rakosky Noble 26’7”
5. McCurtain Pauls Valley 25’6”
6. Dempsey Stratford 25’0”
Long Jump
1. Harp Purcell 14’10”
2. Gordon Midwest City 14’4”
3. Esparza Purcell 14’3”
4. Newberry Duncan 13’8”
5. Caveness Chickasha 13’5”
6. Pratt Midwest City 13’1”
High Jump
1. Hale Lone Grove 4’8”
2. Denton Altus 4’8”
3. Pineda Comanche 4’6”
4. Davis Altus 4’2”
5. Caveness Chickasha 4’0”
Pole Vault
1. Jacobs Marlow 6’6”
8th Boys Team Score
Pauls Valley 82
Ada 80
Chickasha 74
Duncan 71
Marlow 61
Midwest City 60
Purcell 57
OCA 30
Altus 29
Comanche 18
NW Classen 18
Noble 14
CCS 10
Friend 6
OKC Storm 6
Wheeler 2
400 M Relay
1. Midwest City 48.75
2. Chickasha 49.16
3. Purcell 50.09
4. Ada 50.37
5. Duncan 51.85
6. Comanche 52.54
3200 M Relay
1. Pauls Valley 10:03.62
2. Marlow 10:16.53
3. Duncan 10:29.62
4. Ada 10:48.28
5. Altus 12:25.63
110 M Hurdles
1. Whiteburg Ada 19.97
2. Kirk Purcell 20.00
3. Semenow Friend 20.75
4. Murray Noble 21.12
5. Moore Noble 21.14
6. Woody Midwest City 21.37
800 M Relay
1. Midwest City 1:44.50
2. Ada: 1:46.97
3. Duncan 1:50.67
4. Purcell 1:51.25
5. Marlow 1:54.94
6. Wheeler 1:56.47
800 M Run
1. Grimmett Pauls Valley 2:15.56
2. Lindsey OCA 2:15.84
3. Hernandez Duncan 2:27.00
4. Latham OKC Storm 2:29.35
5. Sanders Altus 2:29.63
6. Hunter Noble 2:34.34
100 M Dash
1. Sales Chickasha 11.88
2. House Classen 12.22
3. Davis Midwest City 12.40
4. Scott Jr. Midwest City 12.43
5. Guthmueller Purcell 12.48
6. Green Midwest City 12.54
400 M Dash
1. Prince Pauls Valley 57.13
2. Chaency Chickasha 1:01.97
3. Moore Noble 1:02.06
4. Josie Chickasha 1:02.13
5. House Classen 1:02.47
6. Sales Chickasha 1:03.00
300 M Hurdles
1. Gonzalez Chickasha 50.43
2. Guthmueller Purcell 50.69
3. Rooker Ada 50.84
4. Kirk Purcell 51.88
5. Prince Ada 52.24
6. Duarte Noble 52.97
200 M Dash
1. Sales Chickasha 25.15
2. House Classen 25.72
3. Green Midwest City 26.03
4. Ray Duncan 26.31
5. Scott Jr. Midwest City 26.44
6. Biddlecon Altus 26.97
1600 M Run
1. Hanes CCS 5:04.75
2. Lindsey OCA 5:21.75
3. Lastly Comanche 5:24.07
4. Hernandez Duncan 5:34.97
5. Heston Marlow 5:34.98
6. Villerra Duncan 5:45.59
1600 M Relay
1. Pauls Valley 4:05.75
2. Ada 4:13.47
3. Marlow 4:19.41
4. Purcell 4:29.64
5. OCA 4:36.57
6. Duncan 4:39.17
Discus
1. Gunter Ada 118’5”
2. Williams OCA 106’2”
3. Petty Altus 104’5”
4. Durhan Marlow 99’6”
5. Page Purcell 94’11”
6. Whit Duncan 93’7”
Shot Put
1. Brookspetty Altus 41’3”
2. Smith Marlow 36’8”
3. Hughes Altus 35’6”
4. Page Purcell 34’11”
5. Reza Duncan 33’6”
6. Harris Duncan 33’1”
High Jump
1. Prince Pauls Valley 5’4”
2. Fabela Pauls Valley 5’2”
3. Josey Chickasha 5’0”
4. Grimmett Pauls Valley 5’0”
5. Boyles Marlow 4’10”
6. Gonzalez Chickasha 4’8”
Long Jump
1. Shannon Comanche 18’1”
2. Josey Chickasha 16’6 1⁄2”
3. White Duncan 16’5”
4. Hamilton Ada 16’1”
5. Mitchell OKC Storm 15’9 1⁄2”
6. Tharp Purcell 15’9”
Pole Vault
1. White Duncan 8’6”
2. Weston Marlow 8’0”
3. Harris Duncan 7’6”
4. Mays Marlow 7’6”
5. Smith-Johnson Duncan 7’0”
6. Salie Marlow 5’6”
7th Girls Team Score
Noble 167
Duncan 76
Marlow 75
Midwest City 50
Comanche 37
Purcell 31
Noble B 28
Chickasha 25
OCA 25
Stratford 18
Pauls Valley 18
OKC Storm 10
Altus 10
Wheeler 2
400 M Relay
1. Noble 56.29
2. Duncan 56.79
3. Marlow 57.44
4. Comanche 58.03
5. Purcell 59.44
6. Stratford 59.90
3200 M Relay
1. Noble A 12:05.44
2. Noble B 12:59.16
3. Duncan 13:52.87
100 M Hurdles
1. Wininger Duncan 19.65
2. Newcomb Noble 20.15
3. Josey Chickasha 20.31
4. Tortolleo Midwest City 20.88
5. Saunders Purcell 20.89
6. Banks Marlow 22.38
800 M Relay
1. Marlow 2:04.47
2. Noble 2:05.37
3. Duncan 2:05.97
4. Comanche 2:07.18
5. Purcell 2:09.22
6. Wheeler 2:27.87
800 M Run
1. Stackchool Noble 2:45.28
2. Alfero OCA 2:49.18
3. Miller Pauls Valley 2:53.15
4. Richardson Noble 2:58.72
5. Mauck OCA 2:59.97
6. Strataman Noble 3:00.19
100 M Dash
1. Reed Comanche 13.97
2. Foss Marlow 14.03
3. Eby Noble 14.04
4. Lindsay Duncan 14.12
5. Harley Chickasha 14.18
6. Fry Comanche 14.41
400 M Dash
1. Alfaro OCA 1:11.62
2. Carney OKC Storm 1:12.69
3. Nabors Noble 1:14.34
4. Mauck OCA 1:14.75
5. Loboda Stratford 1:15.53
6. Ardery Stratford 1:17.06
300 M Hurdles
1. Manning Pauls Valley 58.25
2. Newcomb Noble 1:01.91
3. Banks Marlow 1:05.80
4. Jurado Purcell 1:06.69
5. Cottrell Noble 1:07.78
6. Martinez Noble 1:11.50
200 M Dash
1. Reed Comanche 30.09
2. Cargle Midwest City 30.16
T3. Foss Marlow 30.50
T3. Jacobs Marlow 30.50
5. Carney OKC Storm 31.50
6. Harley Chickasha 31.62
1600 M Run
1. Stackschool Noble 6:36.66
2. Strataman Noble 6:38.87
3. Nabors Noble 6:48.00
4. Bets Noble 6:49.81
5. Miller Pauls Valley 7:08.75
6. Hannati OCA 7:14.85
1600 M Relay
1. Noble A 4:56.59
2. Duncan 5:01.87
3. Purcell 5:16.65
4. Noble B 5:36.10
5. Midwest City 6:07.75
Discus
1. Hyde Marlow 65’7”
2. Moore Midwest City 64’9”
3. Davis Altus 49’11”
4. Idlett Purcell 49’3”
5. Smith Noble 39’10”
6. Thomas Stratford 32’1”
Shot Put
1. Moore Midwest City 28’6”
2. Hyde Marlow 21’0”
3. Russell Midwest City 20’6”
4. Davis Altus 20’0”
5. Smith Noble 18’2”
6. Idlett Purcell 18’1”
Long Jump
1. Cargle Midwest City 13’6”
2. Ardeny Stratford 13’4 1⁄2”
3. Josey Chickasha 12’7”
4. Bess Stratford 11’10”
5. Espenza Noble 11’5 1⁄2”
6. Stevens Noble 11’4”
High Jump
1. Josey Chickasha 4’4”
2. Plummer Noble 4’2”
3. Sanders Duncan 4’2”
4. Cottrell Noble 4’0”
5. Moore Noble 3’8”
7th Boys Team Score
Noble 141
Ada 120
Duncan 92
Marlow 56
Purcell 52
Pauls Valley 37
Comanche 26
Stratford 18
Wheeler 10
Midwest City 5
400 M Relay
1. Duncan 50.94
2. Ada 51.09
3. Comanche 55.81
4. Purcell 58.69
5. Stratford 59.25
6. Noble 59.69
3200 M Relay
1. Noble 10:17.48
2. Marlow 11:11.08
110 M Hurdles
1. Ward Purcell 21.37
2. Rossler Noble 22.00
3. Freeman Noble 22.25
4. Hager Noble 22.59
5. Smithwick Stratford 22.39
800 M Relay
1. Ada 1:47.44
2. Duncan 1:54.47
3. Purcell 2:01.28
4. Wheeler 2:20.50
800 M Run
1. Lohrr Duncan 2:28.23
2. Butler Ada 2:29.47
3. Coburn Noble 2:37.20
4. Moore Noble 2:39.09
5. Seals Noble 2:39.25
6. Zhang Marlow 2:40.16
100M Dash
1. Penley Marlow 12.84
2. Sawyer Duncan 13.22
3. Kilgore Ada 13.34
4. Grant Midwest City 13.47
5. Rangel Purcell 13.50
6. Barrett Pauls Valley 13.54
400 M Dash
1. Richardson Ada 1:00.88
2. Kent Noble 1:04.22
3. Seals Noble 1:04.94
4. Moore Noble 1:05.37
5. Lohrr Duncan 1:05.90
6. Butcher Marlow 1:10.47
300 M Hurdles
1. Standridge Noble 52.47
2. Ward Purcell 59.31
3. Smithwick Stratford 1:02.57
4. Johnson Noble 1:06.57
200 M Dash
1. Conley Marlow 27.03
2. White Duncan 27.37
3. Holmes Noble 27.53
4. Holland Duncan 27.60
5. Villagrana Duncan 28.22
6. Grant Midwest City 28.40
1600 M Run
1. Lohrr Duncan 5:53.60
2. Coburn Noble 5:57.10
3. Miller Marlow 6:19.28
4. Jackson Pauls Valley 6:29.18
5. Craw Ada 6:30.56
6. Woods Marlow 6:46.37
1600 M Relay
1. Ada 4:13.94
2. Noble 4:18.25
3. Duncan 4:18.41
4. Purcell 4:42.56
Discus
1. Holmes Noble 102’
2. Barahona Pauls Valley 96’8”
3. Bratt Pauls Valley 87’10”
4. Matthews Ada 76’11”
5. Dalton Noble 75’8”
6. Prollock Comanche 73’11”
Shot Put
1. Killtore Ada 38’11”
2. Barahona Pauls Valley 35’3”
3. Matthews Ada 30’7”
4. Rowell Ada 30’4”
5. Dalten Noble 30’2”
6. Zoouk Noble 26’6”
High Jump
1. Standridge Noble 5’4”
2. Smith Comanche 4’6”
3. Smithwich Stratford 4’6”
4. Patel Purcell 4’4”
5. Zavel Wheeler 4’2”
6. Hand Comanche 4’0”
Long Jump
1. Barrett Pauls Valley 15’3”
2. Richardson, Lo Ada 15’1”
3. Richardson, C Ada 15’0”
4. Pollock Comanche 14’3 1⁄2”
5. Standridge Noble 14’2”
6. Pendley Marlow 13’11”
Pole Vault
1. Zhang Marlow 7’0”
