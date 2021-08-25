For the first time since the 2013-14 season, the Elmore City-Pernell Badgers won a playoff football game, but in round 2 they ran into eventual state champ Cashion.
That loss left a bitter taste in the Badgers mouths and with a big group of returning players, the bar is set pretty high for this year’s squad.
“We are a senior dominated team with a good mix of young skill kids,” head coach Larry Lewis said. “We are a very talented team with multiple players that are three and four years starters.”
Senior Tyler Martin (5-10, 160) will guide the Flex Bone/Double Wing offense and be one of the leaders on offense. Martin had over 800 yards rushing a year ago and over 1,000 yards in total offense.
The Badgers must replace three-year starter Davry Amparano but two underclassmen, Derrion Rogers (5-11, 180, So) and Hunter Burger (5-8, 160, Jr.) are looking to fill that void in a big way.
Both saw extensive action a year ago with Rogers averaging over 9 yards a carry and Burger is an explosive player that can go the distance any time he touches the ball.
J.W. Barnes and Bill Brumley also got carries a year ago and will factor into the Badgers run game.
The Badgers will have the opportunity to open up the offense a little more this year with several good wide outs. Martin will have some size and speed on the outside with Damontre Patterson, Noah Frazier and Gage Dellia all able to haul in passes and get up field.
The strength of the Badgers comes up front. Senior Andrew Sawyer (6-4, 305) is getting looks from major D-1 colleges and will be anchor of the offensive line at guard. He will be joined by fellow seniors Lathan Ferris (6-3, 230) at center and Bubba Cain (6-2, 285) at guard. Kaiden Pulis and Brysen Airington will work at the tackle spot. This group will be very physical and able to dominate the line of scrimmage.
As good as the offense should be, the defense could be better. Many of the players on offense will double down on the defensive side also.
Sawyer will also be anchoring the defensive line at tackle in the four-man front. Bubba Cain, Luke Hudson, Brysen Airington and Lathan Ferris will make this front a tough one to run on but they will also be able to put pressure on quarterbacks in passing situations.
J.W. Barnes will be key in the middle of the defense at middle linebacker with his ability to recognize formations and tendencies of opposing teams offenses. Derrion Rogers and Bill Brumley both run down hill to the football and will work along side Barnes at linebacker.
An experienced secondary will feature Tyler Martin and Damontre Patterson at corner and Noah Frazier and Hunter Burger at the safety positions.
“We will look to stop the run and win the battle on first down,” Lewis said about the Badgers defensive philosophy. “We can’t give up any big plays.”
The Badgers find themselves in a tough district with perennial powerhouse Ringling. The Blue Devils have five titles over the last 30 years and have been to the playoffs 29 out of the last 30 years.
ECP is picked to finish second in the district behind Ringling. Dibble, Wayne, Healdton, Rush Springs, Stratford and Wynnewood will all be vying for a playoff spot.
“Ringling is the team to beat,” Lewis said. “This could be our best year to challenge for a district title.”
Elmore City opens the season with back-to-back home games with a pair of playoff teams in Konawa (August 27) and Frederick (September 4).
