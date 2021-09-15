The Pauls Valley Lady Panthers knew they had an uphill climb against one of the top teams in District 4A-3, Plainview, on Monday. The Lady Panthers didn’t help their cause committing six errors in a 7-3 loss to the Lady Indians.
Both teams finished with 7 hits in the game. Both pitchers, Pauls Valley’s Jaycee Green and Plainview’s Brooklyn Charnock, only allowed 3 earned runs each but it was the errors that cost Pauls Valley in the end.
Plainview took an early lead as Taryn Martin walked and scored later in the inning on an error. A hit-by-pitch to Logan Lee led to another Plainview run off an error in the second for a 2-0 lead.
Isabel Hicks singled to start the Pauls Valley second. She went to second on a walk to J. Green and moved to third on a passed ball. With the bases juiced and no-one out, Addy Green singled on the infield and beat out the throw that scored Hicks. That would be all PV would get in the inning as Plainview got the final three outs and kept a 2-1 lead.
A three-run third inning opened up the game for Plainview. A base on balls and a couple of errors in the inning led to the Lady Indians three runs. Pauls Valley got out of the inning when Lee was gunned down at home trying to score on Martin’s double by A. Green to catcher Masion Sisney.
The Lady Panthers got a run back in the fifth inning. A. Green singled, stole second and third and scored on a passed ball cutting the lead to 5-2.
Plainview responded with two runs of their own in the top of the sixth opening up a 7-2 lead.
Pauls Valley rallied with two outs in the bottom of the sixth for another run. Caitlyn Hagood was hit with a pitch and scored on A. Green’s triple cutting the lead back to 7-3.
Plainview had runners at second and third with two outs in the seventh. Martin hit a line drive toward left center that looked like it was going to get down and score two runs. C. Hagood came flying in from center field and made a diving catch for the third out and end the Plainview threat.
Pauls Valley couldn’t rally in the bottom of the seventh as Plainview held on for a 7-3 win.
A. Green led the Lady Panthers with a 3-for-3 night with a triple, a run scored and two RBIs. M. Hagood was 2-for-2, Kenndi Rambo had a double and Hicks a single and a run scored. C. Hagood had the other run scored.
Green pitched seven strong innings in the loss giving up 7 runs (3 earned) in 7 hits. She struck out one and walked six.
Charnock went the distance for Plainview in the win giving up 3 runs on 7 hist. She struck out 7 and walked 3. Charnock led the offense with two hits, the only player with multiple hits for the Lady Indians.
Pauls Valley is scheduled to host Davis on Thursday at the Wacker Park Fields.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.