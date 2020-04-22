Today’s senior spotlight is Pauls Valley senior player Bailey Etchison.
Etchison’s career on the baseball field was cut short by the COVID-19 virus but he is still upbeat about what has been happened. “I know we will all get through this just in time to start life,” Etchison said. “Just have faith.”
Etchison is the son of Robert and Courtney Etchison. He has two dogs a Cocker Spaniel named Dolly and a Bullmastiff Bulldog named Climber.
Bailey has lots of memories from high school but his favorite is “Playing Panther Baseball.” In school his biggest accomplishment was “Getting through school.”
When asked if he had a chance to have dinner with one person who would it be his said Mickey Thompson. “He is the best drag racer ever,” Etchison said.
He feels that Adam Sandler would be the best actor to help portray him in a movie about his life.
His favorite music is country and rap.
His favorite food is Doritos casserole.
His favorite movie is “Moneyball” and “The Sandlot.”
One thing he couldn’t live without is Dr. Pepper.
Best vacation he’s been on was a trip to Branson.
In 10 years, Bailey sees himself, “Welding for a big company.”
