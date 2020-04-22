Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.