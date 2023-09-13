The No. 7 Pauls Valley Panthers started fast and finished strong in a 35-14 win over rival Purcell at Thompson Field. The win moved Pauls Valley to 3-0 on their year, their best start since the 2001 season and gave PV their second straight win over the Dragons for the first time since 2012.
”We started fast then had trouble moving it after those first 2 plays,” Pauls Valley head coach Dusty Raper said. “Just like in the other games we have dominated the 4th quarter. We ended up with over 350 yards of offense. {/span}
”Probably the most important thing the offense did is take care of the football. We had zero turnovers.”{/span}
Special teams and defense helped the Panthers get off to a fast start. The Panthers opened the game by kicking off to the Dragons. Juan Pablo Amaya’s kick bounced in front and off of deep man Boston Knowles and into the endzone. Knowles retreated to the endzone and was tackled deep in his own territory at the 5-yard line.
The Panther defense came up big with a three-and-out, forcing a Dragon punt. PV got the ball at the Purcell 33-yard-line on the exchange.
On the Panther’s first snap of the game, Tanner Perry handed off to Rayne Major who went to the right side of the line. He found a crease and nothing but open field in front of him for a 33-yard touchdown. Amaya’s kick gave PV a 7-0 lead at the 9:46 mark.
On the ensuing kickoff, Knowles responded with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown tying the score at 7-7 at the 9:32 mark.
Pauls Valley got the ball back at the 28-yard line after the Purcell kickoff.
On the Panther’s second offensive snap, PV ran the same play that they started the game with and got the same result. Major again found clear sailing on the right side and outran the Purcell defense for a 73-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead at the 9:17 mark.
That 30-second stretch in the first quarter was the only scoring in the first half. Purcell would control the clock with their wing-t offense running 32 plays in the first half for 126 yards. They kept the ball away from Pauls Valley who ran only 12 plays after their two quick scores.
Purcell opened the second half with a defensive stop and forced a Panther punt.
The Dragons then went 80 yards in five plays for a touchdown. They ran the ball for two first downs and then hit Pauls Valley with a play-action pass and quarterback Kash Guthmueller hit Noah Mason with a 63-yard bomb tying the game at 14-14.
After punting the ball back to Purcell, the Panthers caught a break as Purcell was marching toward the endzone. Guthmueller made a last-second pitch on a running play to Braylon Francis and the ball hit the ground and Major recovered for the Panthers at their own 28-yard-line.
The Panthers used the next four minutes to move down the field and into scoring position. Perry started the drive with an 11-yard reception and a first down to Jorge Fabela. A 15-yard pass to Jon Grimmett on third down kept the drive alive and moved the ball into Purcell’s territory.
Facing a second-and-eight from the 37, Dakota Weatherford took a handoff on a jet sweep. He swept around the end of the left side and broke a couple of tackles on his way to the endzone for a 21-14 lead with two seconds remaining in the third quarter.
”I feel like Dakota Weatherford’s TD at the end of the 3rd quarter really changed the momentum of the game,” Raper said.
That scoring drive would be the first of three straight scores on three possessions for the Panthers. The Panther defense would step up, forcing a three-and-out as PV got the ball back a their own 15-yard-line.
Pauls Valley would put together an impressive 12-play drive that chewed up a lot of the fourth-quarter clock. The Panthers would convert on two fourth-down plays in the drive, including a 27-yard pass to Maddex Prince that ended the drive with a touchdown and a 28-14 lead.
Pauls Valley would get the ball right back as Purcell fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Adrian Gonzalez would recover at the Purcell 25-yard-line.
Two plays later, Perry raced up the middle of the Purcell defense to pay dirt from 23 yards away as PV opened up a 35-14 lead and win.
The Panthers finished with 350 yards in total offense. Perry finished the night going 8-of-12 through the air for 85 yards and added 80 yards on the ground.
Major finished with a team high 111 on the ground on six carries. Weatherford 37 yards, Fabela 19, Kash Pickett 4 and Olguin 3. Receiving, Olguin had 3 catches for 21 yards, Grimmett 2 for 24, Major 2 for 11 and Prince one for 29 yards.
Defensivley, Purcell finished with 214 yards, 152 rushing and 62 passing. Mason Barahona led the way with 17 tackles. Nathan Whitaker add 14, Olguin 9, and Skeet Jolly 7.
”We were able to get stops on 3rd and 4th down,” Raper said. “The defense played pretty well. I think they had around 200 total yards. That is pretty good defense.”
The Panthers are not playing this week but will return to action on September 22 at No. 5 Marlow.
”This week we are going to worry about us getting better and try and recover to get ready for a stretch with 4 top 10 teams in a row,” Raper said.
“The first 2 days will be short and a lot of individual and special teams. We will start working on Marlow on Wednesday.”{/span}
The Panthers will be a Punkins Bar-B-Que and Catfish on Thursday as they participate in Tip a Panther. They will be there from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
